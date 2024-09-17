Ad Astra Technology Summit Announces Groundbreaking Sessions for 2024
Sep 17, 2024, 16:54 ET
Sep 17, 2024, 16:54 ET
Empowering Kansas Tech Industry with Expert Panels, Keynotes, and Interactive Experiences
WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Ad Astra Technology Summit is back for 2024, bringing together innovators, educators, and technology enthusiasts from across Kansas and beyond. This year's event, held at the Hyatt Regency on October 2 in Wichita, Kan., features a stellar lineup of sessions focused on cutting-edge topics on the future of technology, business, and tech education.
Attendees can look forward to diverse and insightful sessions, ranging from broadband infrastructure development to artificial intelligence, tech hiring trends, and more. Here are some highlights:
Other notable sessions include Forecasting the Future of Tech Hiring: 2025 and Beyond, Startups and AI: Game Changed or Just Another Tool?, and Unlocking the Secrets of the Stars: Exploring Astrophysics & Computational Thinking Through Spectroscopy.
The event will also feature the prestigious Ad Astra Tech Awards, recognizing leaders in Kansas' tech industry. The State of Kansas Tech and closing Session with Justin Herman VP, and CIO of Panasonic Energy North America promise to deliver inspiration and insights on the future of Kansas Tech.
For a full list of sessions and details on how to attend, visit adastrasummit.tech/sessions-2024.
About FlagshipKansas.Tech
FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.
SOURCE FlagshipKansas.Tech
Share this article