Ad Astra Technology Summit Returns for its Second Annual Event with Steve Wozniak as Featured Speaker

WICHITA, Kan., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning annual Ad Astra Technology Summit is set to return for its second year on October 2. Hosted at the iconic Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State University campus, the summit aims to bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions.

Ad Astra Technology Summit features a captivating fireside chat with Steve Wozniak, legendary co-founder of Apple Inc., moderated by Luis Rodriguez, FlagshipKansas.Tech Immediate Past Chair. At Wichita State University's Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 2, 2023, the summit will bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to address current industry issues and showcase Kansas tech leaders through breakout sessions and an awards ceremony.

Co-founder of Apple Inc., Steve Wozniak, will be the keynote speaker in an exclusive fireside chat at Koch Arena moderated by FlagshipKansas.Tech Immediate Past Chair Luis Rodriguez. An awards ceremony preceding the chat will highlight leaders and innovators in Kansas tech. Summit tickets will include floor seats for both of these high-profile events.

Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, praised the conference, saying, "This one-day event is not just a conference; it's a platform for innovation and collaboration. We're excited to see diverse topics being discussed, ranging from digital skills development to startup business enablement."

The summit will include industry panels, apprenticeship programs, and a special focus on digital skills development, which are critical for today's digital workforce. For educators, the summit will offer a full CTE credit hour, included in the cost of admission.

"I've seen firsthand the transformative power of technology and education, and this conference embodies that intersection," said Ben Sebree, FlagshipKansas.Tech board chair. "The opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration make the Ad Astra Technology Summit a must-attend event."

Tickets for the summit and the separate fireside chat event will go on sale this month, starting at $60, with options for sponsorships that include opportunities for a VIP book signing with Wozniak. Sign up at adastrasummit.tech for early access to ticket sales.

"I am excited to support the FlagshipKansas.Tech mission through this event, which represents a vital gathering of some of the most exciting people in the Kansas technology sector," said Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple. "I look forward to the fruitful discussions that will no doubt emerge from it."

For more information on the Ad Astra Technology Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit adastrasummit.tech.

About FlagshipKansas.Tech
FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

