Ad Council Announces Facebook's David Fischer as Board Chair

The Ad Council Board consists of accomplished senior executives from media and technology companies, advertisers, and agencies (advertising, public relations, digital and social). As Chair, Fischer will work in collaboration with the Executive Committee, the governing body of the Ad Council's Board, and Ad Council leadership to further the organization's mission to use the power of communications to address more than 30 critical social issues. He will also manage and advise on business affairs and chair the Ad Council's 2019 Annual Public Service Award Dinner, the organization's largest annual fundraising event that will be held on December 5, 2019 at the New York Hilton.

"David's commitment to purpose driven marketing has been invaluable to the Ad Council and our social good campaigns," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "With David's leadership, we will continue to use the most innovative tools and technologies to drive measurable impact on the most important issues facing our country."

Fischer joined the Ad Council Board of Directors in 2011 and became a member of the Executive Committee in 2012. Prior to his appointment as Board Chair, Fischer served as Vice Chair. Under his leadership, Facebook has become an instrumental force in extending the reach and impact of Ad Council campaigns. In addition to donating significant media to support Ad Council campaigns, Facebook provides creative production through the Facebook Creative Shop and leverages its latest technologies and ad products to drive greater impact on issues including girls' participation in STEM and diversity and inclusion.

"I'm deeply committed to the Ad Council's mission to create ongoing dialogue and action around key issues to drive societal change," said Fischer. "It's an honor to lead this incredible organization and have the opportunity to help advance progress on these important topics."

During his nearly 10-year tenure at Facebook, Fischer has spearheaded the company's rapidly growing advertising business while managing its Sales and Marketing teams worldwide. His many accolades include recognition as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute. He also serves on the boards of the Alterra Mountain Company and Equal Opportunity Schools.

Prior to his role at Facebook, Fischer was Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google, where he built and directed Google's online sales channel and helped turn Google's online advertising network into the largest in the world. He has also served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the U.S. Treasury Department and contributed to a variety of economic policy issues within the federal government. Previously, he was an Associate Editor at U.S. News & World Report covering economics and business.

With the election of Fischer, the Ad Council will continue its ongoing tradition of rotating Board Chairs every year between the organizations' four sectors: media companies, technology platforms, agencies and advertisers.

