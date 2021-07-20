Ad Hoc Bondholder Group Supports Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation of Argentine-based CLISA

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group (the "AHG") of Argentine-based infrastructure conglomerate CLISA – Compañia Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios S.A. ("CLISA"), is pleased to announce that the AHG supports the commercial terms of the exchange offer and consent solicitation (the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation") announced by CLISA on July 15, 2021, relating to its outstanding (i) U.S.$302 million 9.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Secured Notes") and (ii) U.S.$30 million 9.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Unsecured Notes" and, together with the Old Secured Notes, the "Old Notes"). The AHG is comprised of major institutional holders of CLISA's debt securities which collectively hold Old Secured Notes in an aggregate principal amount that represents 72.9% of the Old Secured Notes outstanding, and is advised by its financial advisor, Finanzas & Gestion S.A., and its international and Argentine legal counsel, Dechert LLP and its Bomchil, respectively.

The terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are the product of a constructive engagement between CLISA and the AHG and is expected to provide the company with appropriate cash relief in the short and medium term, which will allow CLISA to reinforce its activities and businesses, as well as to be in position to face the challenges and opportunities arising from the recovery of the economy post-COVID-19.

The members of the AHG have committed to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation by tendering their Old Notes and providing their consents in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and encourage other holders of CLISA's Old Notes to do the same by the early participation date on July 28, 2021 to complete successful transaction.

SOURCE The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group