Ad-ID and Dial Report Collaborate to Improve Radio Reporting and Campaign Analysis

"Over the last year, we have been working with many of Ad-ID's customers as part of our data process to measure the performance of their radio advertising campaigns," said Lisa Pike, Senior Vice President of Revenue Generation for Dial Report. "It is clear that the radio industry would benefit from having the same tracking standards that the TV and digital industries enjoy today."

Radio has positioned itself to report on metrics that today's advertisers expect. Spot tracking offers insight into how radio drives consumer action – such as visiting a website or store – and how that correlates to when the spot aired, what stations it played on, and exposed listener's behavioral and demographic information. Yet, the problem is that there can be gaps or incomplete information about the advertising particularly with the inconsistent use of antiquated advertising asset codes within station trafficking – that's where Ad-ID comes in.

"This initiative showcases the collaboration between the two companies, who both share the goal of improving radio's ability to track and measure radio to the benefit of marketers, agencies and broadcasters," said Harold Geller, Executive Director of Ad-ID. "Advertising is driven by proven results and accountability, and our collaboration with an emerging industry platform like Dial Report helped illustrate the effectiveness of those drivers."

Dial Report, powered by the NextRadio mobile app and radio station apps, is the only first-party data platform measuring radio performance directly from radio station playout systems. By integrating Ad-ID codes directly into playout systems, advertisers can better illustrate advertising content and subsequent performance for their radio advertising KPIs.

"The first and most valuable step in our data attribution process is to verify that all spots, across our entire network of broadcasters, belonging to a brand are identified correctly," said Ben Husmann, Senior Vice President of Product Development for Dial Report. "Dial Report uses the Ad-ID API to fill in the blanks and expand spot metadata to include accurate and complete information such as advertiser, product, copy points and more. It's particularly helpful when we need specifics on multiple creative from one brand."

As part of the collaboration, the firms will roll out specific education sessions and promotional packages to broadcasters and advertisers in the industry. Their first webinar will be on Wednesday, May 23 at 1:00 pm EDT. Register for the webinar: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/571113ddc9777dbd66858a512be5123a

About Ad-ID

Ad-ID is the industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms. The Web-based system is a central, secure source for the industry's asset identification information and ensures that all assets are delivered correctly to media and consumers. Ad-ID is a joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and serves more than 3,000 advertisers of all sizes and most advertising agencies in the United States. For more information visit Ad-ID.org or follow Ad-ID on Twitter @Adidentify.

About Dial ReportTM, powered by TagStation, LLC

Dial Report is the emerging industry standard for the measurement of radio advertising and part of the TagStation, LLC portfolio. TagStation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation. TagStation's cloud service provides radio station data to the NextRadio® App that informs the Dial Report. Developed by the industry for the industry, Dial Report is the only first-party attribution and listener intelligence platform measuring the performance of radio. Founded in 2013, TagStation, LLC is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN with offices in Indianapolis and Chicago, IL. For more information about TagStation®, visit TagStation.com. For more information about the Dial Report, visit DialReport.com.

