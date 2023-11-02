Ad Industry Recognizes New Benchmark For Low Fraud, As IVT Rate Held Under 1% In Tag Certified Channels In US For Third Straight Year

News provided by

Trustworthy Accountability Group

02 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Agency Executives Now Include 1% IVT Benchmark in Contracts, Codifying New Industry Standard for Success in Fighting Fraud

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital advertising industry has reached consensus on a single metric to measure its success in achieving a predictable, consistent, and low fraud rate, according to the 2023 TAG US Fraud Benchmark Study. [https://www.tagtoday.net/pressreleases/ad-industry-recognizes-new-benchmark-for-low-fraud-as-ivt-rate-held-under-1-in-tag-certified-channels-in-us-for-third-straight-year]

Continue Reading
Year-over-year summary of TAG US fraud benchmark reports
Year-over-year summary of TAG US fraud benchmark reports

For the third consecutive year, the study found that invalid traffic (IVT) in TAG Certified Channels (TCCs) in the United States was held under 1%, while interviews with executives from major agency holding companies validated that sub-1% level as the new de facto standard for the industry, with most agencies saying they include it as part of their client contracts. (TCCs are channels in which multiple entities involved in the ad transaction – such as the media agency, buy-side platform, sell-side platform, and/or publisher – have achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal.)

"If you're batting .300, shooting 20 points per game, or passing your way to a 100+ QB rating, you've proven yourself among the best of the best at those sports," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "Now the ad industry has reached consensus on a unified metric to validate the success of our own all-stars at fighting fraud. Interviews from this year's US Fraud Benchmark Study confirm that our industry has reached consensus on a sub-1% IVT rate as the appropriate benchmark to validate the effectiveness of a company's anti-fraud efforts. Happily, the study also shows that TAG Certified Channels have achieved that milestone in the US for the past three years, which is cause for both commendation and continued commitment to vigilance against criminals looking to commit ad fraud."

According to the study, the IVT rate in TCCs for the first six months of 2023 was 0.82%, even lower than the 0.98% rate measured in the prior year's study. The IVT rate in Non-Certified Channels (NCCs), where only a single entity was certified, was 46% higher at 1.19%.

Year-Over-Year Summary of US Fraud Benchmark Reports

The 2023 benchmark study was conducted by The 614 Group, which also conducted interviews with executives from major agency holding companies to add additional first-hand context and information. Among the findings from those qualitative interviews:

  • Agency executives confirmed that the sub-1% benchmark is used by their clients as a standard for success and included in their contracts. They also reported sharing the TAG US Fraud Benchmark Report with roughly 1,500 of their clients across major holding companies to drive engagement and assist with planning.
  • Interviewees felt significant work still needs to be done by the industry around Made for Advertising (MFA) sites, particularly on definitions and measurement, to separate legitimate publishers from bad actors.
  • Agencies are also focused on the opportunities and risks from the rapid integration of AI. While many noted it was too early to predict the full impact of AI, there was a consensus that more education was needed for agency execs and that the technology has a significant potential for good, as well as enabling more malicious activity.

TAG also announced that the 2024 TAG US Fraud Benchmark Report will undertake a deeper analysis of IVT rates among major Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) in the industry to provide a more holistic view of IVT both at the end point of agency purchase as well as upstream in the supply chain.

"It's a truism in research that where you measure matters, and we suspect that may prove true when measuring fraud in the digital advertising supply chain," said TAG COO Rachel Nyswander Thomas. "One would assume that there is more fraud or IVT as you move downstream in the supply chain towards publishers and SSPs because fewer rounds of filtration have taken place, and the rate decreases upstream with buyers as campaigns are filtered through MRC-accredited vendors and platforms in TAG Certified Channels, but this issue has not been thoroughly investigated or quantified to date. In 2024, TAG intends to put this hypothesis to the test and see whether - and how much - IVT varies at different points in the supply chain."

"Over the last seven years, we've seen tremendous progress on both the quantitative and qualitative fronts in our research," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group. "In 2023 we have seen an extreme increase in the data reviewed overall and specifically, given our first foray into China earlier in the year. The "where you measure matters" initiative will bring even more data and new partners into the mix, and I am excited to share even deeper results and perspectives on the amounts of IVT throughout the supply chain as a result of that effort."

The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program was launched in 2016 to combat invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. Companies that are shown to comply with the Certified Against Fraud Guidelines are awarded the Certified Against Fraud Seal, which they can use to publicly communicate their commitment to combating fraud

The full study and report can be found here. Additional information about TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program and how companies from across the advertising ecosystem can receive the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal can be found at www.tagtoday.net/fraud.

Methodology

This report uses the methodology established by The 614 Group in 2017 for the first TAG US Benchmark Study and followed in all benchmark studies undertaken around the globe from that point forward.                                            

From January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, The 614 Group collected data from leading agency holding companies - along with their MRC-accredited measurement vendors - to analyze and aggregate impressions for US campaigns. These impressions included display media and video ads in desktop, mobile web and in-app environments, as well as connected television (CTV). The analysis did not use sampling of any kind, as 100% of the impressions received from the agencies who shared data were analyzed.                                                      

Upon receipt, all data was aggregated within a secure database in order to create the proper reporting. In addition, The 614 Group conducted a series of industry expert interviews with executives at agencies on background for qualitative perspectives.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

TAG (The Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
[email protected]
202-667-4967

SOURCE Trustworthy Accountability Group

Also from this source

TAG Announces First Companies to Earn "Certified For Transparency" Seal for Adopting Log-Level Transparency Framework

TAG Announces First Companies to Earn "Certified For Transparency" Seal for Adopting Log-Level Transparency Framework

TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and promote brand safety in digital advertising, today ...
European Fraud Study: IVT Rates Held Under 1% For Half a Decade in European Channels with Tough Anti-Fraud Standards

European Fraud Study: IVT Rates Held Under 1% For Half a Decade in European Channels with Tough Anti-Fraud Standards

According to the 2023 TAG European Fraud Benchmark study, invalid traffic (IVT) rates in Europe have been held under the industry's accepted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.