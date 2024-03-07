A.D. King Foundation Announces Passing of Naomi King, Civil Rights Activist and King Family Matriarch, at Age 92

November 17, 1931 - March 7, 2024

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the King family are saddened to announce that after 92 remarkable years, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, a matriarch of the family and a celebrated civil rights activist, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mrs. King will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beacon of light to those in the churches and communities she served. She was a woman of quiet dignity, overcoming strength, and steadfast support to her husband, family, and circles of influence within and beyond Atlanta.

In 1950, Mrs. King married Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D.) Williams King, younger brother of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Post this Mrs. Naomi King

In 1950, Mrs. King married Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D.) Williams King, a Baptist minister, civil rights leader, and the younger brother of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mrs. King and A.D. were frequently by Dr. King's side supporting him and his leadership in the civil rights movement. They were present at the creation of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1957; when students in Greensboro, North Carolina launched the sit-in movement in 1960; through the Birmingham campaign of 1963; during 1963's March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom; and throughout the 1965 campaign to vote in Selma.

After A.D.'s untimely death in 1969, Mrs. King kept his legacy alive by establishing the A.D. King Foundation, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of youth and women and the advancement of strategies for nonviolent social change.

We are comforted with the assurance that Mrs. King is now in her eternal home in the presence of her Savior, and that she was met in Heaven by her husband, A.D. King; her brother-in-law, Martin Luther King Jr; her sister-in-law, Coretta Scott King; her daughter, Darlene King; and her sons, Alfred King II and Vernon King. She is survived by her daughter, Alveda King; her son, Derek King; as well as several grandchildren.

Known affectionately as the "Butterfly Queen," Mrs. King set an example of courage, resilience, and grace in the face of injustice, uncertainty, and heartache—themes highlighted in a 2022 documentary about her life titled The Butterfly Queen: From Tragedy to Peace . A devoted follower of Jesus, she embraced her role as First Lady of the churches her husband pastored and she served as a friend and mentor to many in the Christian community until her final days. Her favorite scripture verse was Psalm 118:24, "This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it," and she often proclaimed, "Jesus is my anchor, and I praise God for His love and blessings."

As we grieve her departure from this life, we do so with hope and gratitude; we thank God for the blessing of our beloved Naomi King who modeled Jesus' love, serving as an anchor of our community and an inspiration to many around the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A.D. King Foundation at www.adkingfoundation.com .

About The A.D. King Foundation

The A.D. King Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to highlighting Rev. A.D. Williams King's enormous contributions to the civil rights movement. The Foundation's mission is to equip youth as leaders in their communities, advance non-violent social change strategies, and educate the public about the history of the civil rights movement. The objectives are to "expose, enlighten, and empower" individuals with the goal of building a beloved community with justice and entrepreneurship as the center core.

