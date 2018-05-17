A&D Medical Supports Global High Blood Pressure Awareness Month with New Consumer Resources

Under new AHA guidelines announced last year, the definition of high blood pressure is lower, and the number of adults considered to have high blood pressure has increased – especially among adults under the age of 45.

This May, the AHA is launching a campaign to log three million blood pressure checks to encourage adults to know their numbers.

"We are proud to support the National High Blood Pressure Education Month initiative to better understand hypertension and what an individual's blood pressure means for long-term heart health," said Terry Duesterhoeft, president and CEO of A&D Company – Americas. "From our work with healthcare providers, we know that consistent monitoring is key: Even if people have elevated blood pressure levels, early intervention typically means more serious complications can be avoided. With that in mind, we've compiled a series of resources for consumers to tap into as they participate in blood pressure educational initiatives this month."

Resources from A&D Medical can be accessed on the company's new website:

A&D Medical Blog: Exploring a wide range of educational topics, the new blog provides consumers with information related to advancements in technology and health.

Exploring a wide range of educational topics, the new blog provides consumers with information related to advancements in technology and health. How-to Videos: For consumers who want a step-by-step visual tutorial on taking an accurate blood pressure and weight readings at home, this collection of videos can provide a one-stop resource.

For consumers who want a step-by-step visual tutorial on taking an accurate blood pressure and weight readings at home, this collection of videos can provide a one-stop resource. Tips & Ideas: This section of the website offers everything from provider recommendations for lowering blood pressure to heart-healthy recipes.

This section of the website offers everything from provider recommendations for lowering blood pressure to heart-healthy recipes. Resource Center: This library allows consumers to compare product features and benefits, as well as purchase new products.

Since 1977, A&D Medical has manufactured and distributed a full line of advanced biometric monitoring solutions including blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and other health monitoring devices for consumer and professional use. A&D Medical is the worldwide leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services for consumer wellness and chronic condition management, marketing under the A&D brand globally and also the LifeSource brand in North America. A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations around the globe.

For general information about A&D Medical, please visit www.andmedical.com.

