A&D Medical to Host Expert Panel at ATA 2018

With a focus on strategies to improve the patient-provider connection, the vendor-neutral session will explore how smart products and services, new partnership opportunities, and the impact of data analytics is providing the foundation for improved diagnosis and care for hypertension.

"We know that providers come to this show to identify new ways to improve patient care, outcomes and organizational ROI," said Terry Duesterhoeft, president and CEO, A&D Company – Americas. "We look forward to sharing the collective insights of our panel participants to help healthcare professionals develop new approaches for population care among patients with hypertension."

The special session from A&D Medical will feature the following panelists:

Mr. Duesterhoeft, president and CEO of A&D Company – Americas

Jeffrey Soble , MD, Rush University Medical Center (Cardiology)

In addition, the session will be moderated by:

The special session will be held as a 30-minute round table event, with Mr. Wicklund directing questions related to hypertension care to each participant. Following the round table commentary, the participants will be available for an additional 30-minute question and answer period for members of the audience. The special session is open for all ATA-registered attendees, and is available free of charge.

About A&D Medical

Since 1977, A&D Medical has manufactured and distributed a full line of advanced biometric monitoring solutions including blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and other health monitoring devices for consumer and professional use. A&D Medical is a worldwide leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services for consumer wellness and chronic condition management, marketing under the A&D brand globally and also the LifeSource brand in North America. A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations around the globe. For general information about A&D Medical, please visit www.andmedical.com.

