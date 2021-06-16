A&D Mortgage Issues New Securitization with Non-QM Loans

With the backing of securitization, A&D Mortgage is a market driver in the Non-QM arena... Tweet this

The S&P and DBRS Morningstar ratings were assigned to fixed- and adjustable-rate prime and non-prime first-lien residential mortgages. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2021-NQM1, funded the mortgages. The Certificates are backed by 493 loans with a principal balance totaling $214,223,458 as of May 1, 2021, or the Cut-Off Date. Non-QM loans make up approximately 72% of the pool, with 28% of the pool being ATR-exempt investor property loans.

With the backing of securitization, A&D Mortgage is a market leader in setting the stage and tone for the Non-QM market and the development of Non-QM products. As a wholesale lender, they offer a full spectrum of conventional, government, prime jumbo, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. A&D Mortgage offers programs for self-employed borrowers, small business owners, and independent contractors. They also offer products for prime borrowers, foreign national borrowers, as well as borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. In addition, DSCR programs with no income verification requirement are offered for investment property loans.

A&D Mortgage partners with brokers to make home financing a reality for as many people as possible. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. For more information, visit www.admortgage.com, www.admortgage.com/important-disclosures, or call 1.855.ADLOANS.

Media Contact:

Ronda Suder

[email protected]

305.699.3366

