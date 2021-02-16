Ad Practitioners Acquires Technology & Data Startup Knoq To Help Consumers Make Better Decisions

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Practitioners , whose proprietary digital media platform syndicates highly relevant content, tools, and news across its portfolio of brands and partner sites, today announces its acquisition of Knoq , a data technology company that matches consumers with real people to get guidance and feedback on products and services. This strategic acquisition expands Ad Practitioners' ability to develop and launch tailored, data-driven consumer experiences.

Founded in 2015, Knoq's technology recruited, trained and guided neighborhood representatives who went out into their own neighborhoods and talked with people about products and services that could make their lives better. When paired with Ad Practitioners' portfolio of brands, Knoq's data and technology will enable Ad Practitioners to better serve both its audience and advertising partners. Not only will Knoq allow the company to reach consumers in new ways, but it will also help the company build deeper relationships with its audience by using data to understand consumer intent.

"Knoq's acquisition by Ad Practitioners represents a shared vision of helping people make decisions through conversations driven by data and technology while educating people about products and services that matter," said Greg Powel, CEO of Ad Practitioners. "The Money and ConsumersAdvocate.org brands are already trusted by millions of highly-engaged users. Together, we foresee a world where consumers come to our sites for great content & reviews and to speak with representatives who can help them find the personal information they need."

"I started Knoq with the mission of neighbors helping neighbors. We built data and technology that facilitated 10,000,000 interactions and 6,000,000 in-person conversations," said Kendall Tucker, founder of Knoq. "When I met the Ad Practitioners team, I knew that working together could be exceptional. In the coming months, we'll be layering our technology onto Ad Practitioners' suite of sites and using data to solve consumer problems that put people first. Our combined technologies will allow us to build genuine relationships with consumers and continue building AP into a truly exceptional company."

As part of the deal, Knoq's senior leadership has relocated to Puerto Rico and joined Ad Practitioners, where it will continue to hire, research, and develop its AI-powered technology to drive maximum engagement for the company's partners.

The company is actively recruiting for roles in software engineering, data science, product, business development, content, design, and marketing.

ABOUT AD PRACTITIONERS

Founded in 2016, Ad Practitioners is a digital media platform that syndicates highly relevant content, tools, and news to reach in-market audiences through its portfolio of brands, which include Money.com and ConsumersAdvocate.org. Ad Practitioners is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit their web site.

ABOUT KNOQ

Knoq (formerly Polis, Inc.) is a data technology company that recruits, trains and guides neighborhood representatives to go out into their own neighborhoods and talk to people about products and services that can make their lives better. Backed by Haystack VC, Initialized Capital, Liquid2, Fathom Capital, and Background Capital, the platform was used by clients like Google Fiber, NRG, Inspire Energy, Fluent Home Security and many other direct-to-home brands.

SOURCE Ad Practitioners

Related Links

https://www.adpractitioners.com/

