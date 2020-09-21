Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market size is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030

On the back of these factors, the Global Ad-Supported Video On Demand Market Is Projected To Progress At An Astonishing Rate Of 20% Over The Next Decade, Expanding Over 6X In The Mentioned Time Period .

Key Takeaways from Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Study

Inclination toward online streaming services over traditional TV is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ad-supported video on demand market in the South Asia and Pacific region.

and Pacific region. Next-generation video compression formats such as H.265 have already entered the mainstream, and such technologies are expected to improve the performance of video streaming, further fuelling the growth of the AVOD market.

In India , video apps are more typically consumed via mobile data, and the average session duration of this region is not far behind as compared to that of developed countries.

, video apps are more typically consumed via mobile data, and the average session duration of this region is not far behind as compared to that of developed countries. The media and entertainment sub-segment held a major share of the ad-supported video on demand market in 2019, and is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

"Artificial intelligence can help the ad-supported video on demand industry by solving the problem of making metadata readily available. While dealing with video on demand content, artificial intelligence will be able to analyze all the available metadata. Moreover, artificial intelligence would also be useful for the intelligent allocation of content into a storage hierarchy, depending upon the probability of need. Hence, there is scope for improvement in the quality of ad-supported video on demand in the future with the use of artificial intelligence," says a PMR analyst.

What Does the Future Hold?

Video on demand services have witnessed rapidly rising demand as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers are shifting in large numbers to video streaming services for entertainment. Rising preference for platforms such as ad-supported video on demand, subscription video on demand, and transaction video on demand will be witnessed over the coming years, as a result of lifestyles that have changed drastically in 2020.

Find More Valuable Insights on Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global ad-supported video on demand market, providing historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period 2020-2030. To understand the opportunities in the ad-supported video on demand market, it has been segmented on the basis of content (media & entertainment, travel & tourism, sports, and others) and streaming device (smart TVs, laptops & desktops, smartphones & tablets, and other OTT devices), across seven major regions.

