Ad Tech Innovator Targetable: Advertising is Changing & Restaurant Owners Need to Pay Heed

In fact, the San Diego-based marketing platform notes, 2019 marked an important milestone in the US advertising sector, a year that for the first time saw dollars spent on digital ads surpass that devoted to print and broadcast combined. This underscores why digital and social media ads are displacing the old ways.

"For our growing client list of restaurant owners and franchise operators, understanding social media advertising has gone from being a nuisance to a vital part of their business plan," says Targetable CEO and Co-Founder Vladimir Edelman. "With platforms like Targetable, which leverage rather than compete with powerful platforms like Instagram and Facebook, even the busiest entrepreneur can, with a small dedication of time and money, take control of their marketing costs and drive revenue growth.

Our research found:

Digital Now Rules : Ad budgets split between local newspapers or radio and digital media make less and less sense as the power of automated tools like Targetable shows provable results in customer acquisition, time management and cost savings.

: Ad budgets split between local newspapers or radio and digital media make less and less sense as the power of automated tools like Targetable shows provable results in customer acquisition, time management and cost savings. DCO Works : The ad tech trend toward Digital Creative Optimization (DCO), which applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to the process of producing, distributing and leveraging ads, has lowered to cost-per-lead for many business owners.

: The ad tech trend toward Digital Creative Optimization (DCO), which applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to the process of producing, distributing and leveraging ads, has lowered to cost-per-lead for many business owners. New Regs Won't Hurt 'Platform Advertisers': New digital privacy regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act that went into effect on Jan. 1 , will have little effect on restaurants, real estate agents and other local advertiser whose route to customers goes not through their own platforms but rather via through large digital markets like Facebook and Instagram.

About Targetable: Targetable is app-based marketing tool that automates the creation of social media advertising campaigns for the restaurant industry and other businesses. Targetable's algorithm tailors ads to match client marketing goals and targeted geographies, getting smarter over time as it ingests the desires and behaviors of ideal new customer.

Read the full White Paper here: https://www.targetable.com/blog/the-ad-tech-world-is-changing-and-restaurant-owners-need-to-understand-why

