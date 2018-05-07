Ad Tech Leaders Align on Adoption of Ad Clouds and a Universal Asset Identifier

"This collaboration was born out of a desire to put aside competitive differences and unite to move the industry forward by establishing standards in video advertising that will massively simplify workflows for delivering video ads across advanced TV and online video. This is one of those rare moments when a rising tide -- wide adoption of ad clouds -- will absolutely lift all boats. The entire ecosystem stands to benefit," said Dan Brackett, CTO, Extreme Reach.

The new white paper makes the case for ad clouds – a web-based linear TV-like solution for digital video ad distribution across all screens. Ad clouds solve a significant industry problem caused by outdated and error-prone manual workflows that hinder the progress and promise of programmatic advertising. A centralized location for video ad assets eliminates redundancy, reduces costs, speeds delivery and ensures pristine quality.

"Creating positive change and standardization in a media ecosystem that is continuously evolving, yet stagnate in many areas, is no easy task," said Adstream COO Steve Brown. "With this in mind, we're passionate about the opportunity ad clouds present for the industry and the benefits of standardized asset identification and tracking. We embrace the shared spirit that fosters continued innovation and collaboration in today's global media exchange."

The Ad-ID unique identification provides clarity for all parties involved in the handling of creative assets, eliminating the confusion that often leads to delayed campaign launches. Harold Geller, Executive Director, Ad-ID stated, "The Ad-ID team is proud to be part of important industry conversations like ad clouds. It's great to witness the collaboration between competitors when it comes to solutions of this nature, and the unanimous agreement on the centrality of Ad-ID to these cross-platform innovations."

The IAB Tech Lab also had a hand in this project. Their Senior Director of Video and Audio, Amit Shetty is a Contributor. To read the full whitepaper visit http://www.adstream.com/blog or the links in the company descriptions below.

About Adstream

Adstream is a global advertising technology and services provider, helping brands and agencies to manage the creation, optimization, storage and delivery of content. The Adstream platform is the first all-in-one digital asset management (DAM), ad delivery, and workflow solution to be connected to broadcasters, publishers and online services, enabling seamless workflows, talent management and unparalleled advertising and marketing transparency. Adstream's cloud-based software products enable more than 5,500 brands, agencies and companies of all sizes to view the entire advertising process, end-to-end, in one platform. From talent and production to creative and distribution, teams can engage in the ad management, approvals and delivery process from anywhere in the world. The Adstream ad delivery network is the largest of its kind, extending to over 55,000 media destinations in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.adstream.com.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach offers the only enterprise technology designed distinctly to bring together the TV and video ad workflow and all aspects of Talent & Rights management in a single, easy-to-use cloud platform. One platform and one process make brand advertising easier, and analytics more insightful, with the assurance of rights compliance wherever ads play. Founded in 2008, Extreme Reach proudly serves the world's biggest brands, agencies, post-production houses, all media destinations, and the talent community, altogether simplifying the process for every team that touches an ad campaign from start to finish. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Extreme Reach has offices in 19 cities worldwide.

About Ad-ID

Ad-ID is the industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms. The Web-based system is a central, secure source for the industry's asset identification information and ensures that all assets are delivered correctly to media and consumers. Ad-ID is a joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and serves more than 3,000 advertisers of all sizes and most advertising agencies in the United States. For more information visit Ad-ID.org or follow Ad-ID on Twitter @Adidentify.

Media Contact: Morgan Martins, 1-917-692-6037, morgan.martins@adstream.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ad-tech-leaders-align-on-adoption-of-ad-clouds-and-a-universal-asset-identifier-300643554.html

SOURCE Adstream