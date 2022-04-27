Ad Tech Medical Supports Surgeon's Mission to Ukraine

We are grateful for the opportunity to help Dr. Tomcyz and his team improve the lives of suffering Ukrainians. Tweet this

Ad-Tech CEO, Brian Smith stated that, "We were more than happy to support Dr. Tomcyz and his mission. As a company with a long history of serving physicians and their patients, we are grateful for the opportunity to donate a substantial quantity of material to help Dr. Tomcyz and his team improve the lives of suffering Ukrainians at a very difficult time."

Ad-Tech applauds Dr. Tomcyz and all physicians who, day in and day out, put the well-being of patients above all. We're deeply saddened by the violence and displacement being experienced by the people of Ukraine and privileged to have played a small part in improving lives there.

About Ad-Tech Medical Instrument

Ad-Tech Medical is dedicated to helping surgeons deliver optimal outcomes for their patients. Physicians count on Ad-Tech's state of the art electrodes for excellent design and engineering; world-class support and groundbreaking innovation. Ad-Tech devices are manufactured in the U.S. and used by healthcare providers worldwide to record, monitor and stimulate subsurface levels of the brain.

