Ad Tech Software Market size to grow by USD 11.03 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are emerging key players of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ad tech software market is set to grow by USD 11.03 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth will progress at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The ad tech software market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Criteo SA, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Magnite Inc., MediaMath Inc., Mediaocean LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., OpenX Technologies Inc., PubMatic Inc., Skai, The Trade Desk Inc., Tremor International Ltd, Twitter Inc., and WebFX are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ad Tech Software Market 2023-2027

Ad Tech Software Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing internet and smartphone penetration drives the growth of the ad tech software market. Companies can increasingly use digital advertising to promote their offerings because the number of smartphone users is increasing globally. These opportunities result in the development of the global advertising technology software market for browsing and posting ads. Consequently, Ad tech software providers cater to the vast number of mobile users by investing in mobile applications. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the ad tech software market during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of ad-blocker solutions challenges the growth of the ad tech software market. Ad-blockers can be deployed easily through browser extensions as they help frustrated users who do not prefer to view advertisements to remove them from websites. For instance, vendors like Google has also adopted a feature to ban ad extensions from Chrome's Web Store and Google Play. Such features impact the revenue generated by Ad tech software companies. Hence, such challenges the growth of the ad tech software market during the forecast period.

Ad Tech Software Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Retail And Consumer Goods



IT And Telecom



BFSI



Media And Entertainment



Others

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Ad Tech Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The retail and consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advances in this sector help the segment grow significantly. Artificial intelligence (AI) is an example of the technological advances in the sector. Factors such as data explosion, increasing consumer disposable incomes, and the presence of numerous small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) drive the retail and consumer goods segment during the forecast period.

Ad Tech Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Ad tech software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Ad tech software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Ad tech software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Ad tech software market vendors

Ad Tech Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Criteo SA, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Magnite Inc., MediaMath Inc., Mediaocean LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., OpenX Technologies Inc., PubMatic Inc., Skai, The Trade Desk Inc., Tremor International Ltd, Twitter Inc., and WebFX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Outlook

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

