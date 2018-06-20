Ad Veteran Bob Ranew Joins Clean As Co-Creative Director; Will Enhance Brand Experience Practice

Bob joins Clean from Raleigh-based creative agency Baldwin&, where he was executive creative director. Bob co-founded Baldwin& in 2009 and helped build it into a successful creative shop with innovative work lauded multiple times by Ad Age and the 4A's. A native of N.C., he began his career at Durham, N.C.-based advertising agency McKinney (1992-2007) and has had a singular impact in putting the Triangle's creative advertising industry on the map.

"Bob is one of the most awarded and inventive creative minds in the business today, whether it be his bearded founder look-alike street teams in 'Find Your Burt' for Burt's Bees or creating The World's Tastiest Coupon for Krispy Kreme," says Scaggs. "Given his track record, he was the perfect choice to help in creating more powerful brand experiences for our clients."

"I look forward to working with Scott, Glen, and all of Team Clean to do great work," says Bob. "With its integrated strategic approach and creative expertise, Clean is well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging trend."

Adds Jeremy Holden, president and chief strategy officer at Clean, "Having worked side by side with him previously, I can attest that Bob is 'ridiculously' talented and will be a tremendous addition to our agency on its current rapid growth trajectory."

In his storied career spanning 25-plus years, Bob has delivered award-winning work for national companies such as Audi of America, Krispy Kreme, Burt's Bees, Cree LED Lighting, Red Hat, BMW Golf, Kioti Tractors, and Long John Silver's. His recognitions read as a "who's who" of the advertising world, with key awards and honors including The One Show, the Clios, D&AD, Cannes, Communication Arts, and The Art Directors Club of New York.

In the past three years, Clean has won 25 new accounts and tripled in size.

Clean is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, Red Hat, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Credit Suisse, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Invisalign, Sensus, Hyster, Charlottesville (Va.) Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Durham Distillery. The agency provides a complete array of services under one roof, including strategy, creative, digital, media, public relations, and social. Launched in 1996, Clean uses a strategy-first approach to develop and execute multichannel marketing programs tailored to each client. A woman-owned business, Clean has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina. Clean is a member of Worldwide Partners, one of the largest networks of independent advertising and marketing communications agencies in the world.

