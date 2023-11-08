AD1 Global Wins Travel Weekly's Annual Gold Magellan Award

News provided by

AD1 Global

08 Nov, 2023, 12:31 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD1 Global took home the Gold for their ChatGPT and AI implementation at their flagship Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area.

Travel Weekly announced the winners of the 2023 Magellan Awards in their October edition. With a record number of entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry.  

"Now that travel has come roaring back, it's clear that those who provide travelers with vacation opportunities were inspired as never before," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We had a record-breaking number of entries this year, and the creativity and innovative approaches really wowed the judges. The entrants' collective desire to exceed customers' expectations was never more evident."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

Other high profile hospitality companies competing in this year's awards included: Hilton Hotels, Club Med, Sandals Resorts, Preferred Hotels And Resorts, AIC Hotel Group of Nobu and Hard Rock fame, and fellow Hollywood-based entity, The Diplomat Beach Resort.

AD1 Global implemented an infinitely scalable ChatGPT platform on its resort's vanity website and social media profiles and instituted an AI telephony system for a technological knock-out, lowering dropped calls, missed revenue opportunities, and improved guest scores.   

"We have always encouraged our teams to be visionaries and  early adopters of game changing technology in the hospitality industry," said Daniel Berman, President of AD1 Global. "This is what separates us from the competition." 

For a list of Travel Weekly winners go here: https://www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/

About AD1 Global

AD1 Global is an award-winning hospitality development and management company located in Hollywood, Florida. The company excels in all facets of the hospitality industry, ranging from the acquisition of existing hotels, new developments, management, and daily operations. 

Contact: Jon Mcmillian,
[email protected],
4127131396

SOURCE AD1 Global

Also from this source

Eleven AD1 Global Hotels Win 2023 Travelers Choice Award

Eleven AD1 Global Hotels Win 2023 Travelers Choice Award

Every year Tripadvisor recognizes the top 10% of hotels in the world that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality excellence with a Traveler's...

AD1 Global Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer Bryan Hayes

AD1 Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Hayes as Chief Strategy Officer. Hayes will be responsible for driving strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.