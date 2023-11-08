AD1 Global Wins Travel Weekly's Annual Gold Magellan Award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD1 Global took home the Gold for their ChatGPT and AI implementation at their flagship Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area.

Travel Weekly announced the winners of the 2023 Magellan Awards in their October edition. With a record number of entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry.

"Now that travel has come roaring back, it's clear that those who provide travelers with vacation opportunities were inspired as never before," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We had a record-breaking number of entries this year, and the creativity and innovative approaches really wowed the judges. The entrants' collective desire to exceed customers' expectations was never more evident."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

Other high profile hospitality companies competing in this year's awards included: Hilton Hotels, Club Med, Sandals Resorts, Preferred Hotels And Resorts, AIC Hotel Group of Nobu and Hard Rock fame, and fellow Hollywood-based entity, The Diplomat Beach Resort.

AD1 Global implemented an infinitely scalable ChatGPT platform on its resort's vanity website and social media profiles and instituted an AI telephony system for a technological knock-out, lowering dropped calls, missed revenue opportunities, and improved guest scores.

"We have always encouraged our teams to be visionaries and early adopters of game changing technology in the hospitality industry," said Daniel Berman, President of AD1 Global. "This is what separates us from the competition."

For a list of Travel Weekly winners go here: https://www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/

About AD1 Global

AD1 Global is an award-winning hospitality development and management company located in Hollywood, Florida. The company excels in all facets of the hospitality industry, ranging from the acquisition of existing hotels, new developments, management, and daily operations.

