Ada -- the Automated Document Assessment Solution for Academic Publishers

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The scholarly communications landscape is quickly adopting new technologies and integrating automated solutions to make things easier for publishers. Editage launches Ada, an Automated Document Assessment solution specifically designed to assess scientific content in research papers. Ada is named after Ada Lovelace, who worked on Babbage's Analytical Engine and is regarded as the first computer programmer. Ada automatically assesses the quality of a submitted research manuscript vis-à-vis its readability and adherence to certain ethical requirements, saving time and effort required at multiple stages of the publication process. Unlike other automated assessment tools, Ada has specifically been designed to assess scientific content and offers unmatched levels of customization.

Nishchay Shah, Vice President, Technology, Cactus Communications explained how Ada works, "It is actually very simple. Ada accepts text as input and outputs a quality score that allows publishers to green flag the paper for peer review. We allow publishers to customize their database and rulesets, which means the solution can be customized to a particular journal or subject area. The publisher can even customize the stringency of the assessment for different journals, paper types, or stage of publication cycle. Ada ingests raw text, which means it is file type agnostic; this enables Ada to be used on all submission formats. It is API based and built on a robust infrastructure that ensures any existing tools or processes at the editorial office can communicate with Ada almost instantaneously."

In addition to language checks, Ada also does ethical declaration checks, which can be customized per journal, and additional content checks can be easily added. Journals can even send feedback to authors if their manuscripts are not up to the standard. An exponential increase in the number of submissions and published papers has made automation the need of the hour as publishers aim for a shorter publication cycle. Smaller, niche publishers and open access publishers can scale up easily using Ada. We believe Ada will usher in a new wave of automation in the scholarly communication industry.

Founded in 2002, Editage (a division of Cactus Communications) is a global scholarly communications company with offices in Japan, China, South Korea, India, United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United States. Employing a global in-house workforce of over 750, Editage has served over 240,000 authors and edited over 940,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date. Editage aims to help scholars break confines of geography and language, bridge the gap between authors and peer-reviewed journals, and accelerate publication of high-quality research. In addition to offering high-end scientific communication solutions, Editage is actively involved in author education through its comprehensive author resources site Editage Insights. Visit www.editage.com to learn more.

