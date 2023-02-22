Ada Developers Academy Finally Opens Campus Doors for Their FREE Tech School in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, Ada Developers Academy (Ada) officially opens their brick and mortar campus doors for class in Atlanta, Georgia. The tuition-free coding school for BIPOC, women and gender-expansive adults is celebrating its entrance into the Atlanta tech mecca with an exclusive reveal held for members of the press. Media will have an opportunity to tour the premises and interview Ada's executives among select corporate partners.

Ada Developers Academy students hard at work in the classroom Inside the Ada Developers Academy Atlanta Campus

"The future of technology exists beyond Silicon Valley. Atlanta is redefining what this industry looks like. What better place to continue to bring to life Ada's vision of an industry where Black and brown women and trans people are included," Alexandra Holien, VP of Revenue and Strategy at Ada explains.

The Cognizant Foundation and the Equality Can't-Wait Can't-Wait Grant from Philanthropic leaders Mackenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates catapulted Ada's expansion. They were awarded $10 million to expand economic opportunities for Ada's target market. Ada welcomes organizations to share in their mission by becoming a partner. The non-profit has already joined forces with tech heavyweights like Amazon, Google, Uber, and Microsoft.

"Companies are finally seeing the positive impact diversity has on productivity and the bottom line. DEI has steadily and rightfully become a priority for big tech. We are giving them direct access to the most diverse pool of talented coders that will transcend the next generation. Some of them are hard to find and may not have had access otherwise. It's a powerful message to send," Holien continues.

Ada's Atlanta campus is just minutes away from the Georgia Institute of Technology. The neighboring 4-year university's tuition is between $30-50k per year. Aspiring software engineers will have access to apply to the next tuition-free Ada Core Program (a free 11-month intensive training) in September 2023 through the organization's official website . Some companies where Ada's students will complete their required internships include Indeed, Salesforce, Lyft, Pinterest, Convoy, Redfin, and Nordstrom, among many others.

Atlanta has seen 15% growth in tech jobs, comparable with other notable tech cities, 16% for the San Francisco Bay Area, and 10% for Austin, Texas, according to CBRE. "Our aim is to change the face of tech by building accessible pathways into the industry in diverse cities. We believe our impact in Atlanta will ensure that the wealth generated by tech growth benefits the whole community, not just a select few. In this way, we will build more resilient communities and a more just and inclusive economy for everyone, " says Ada CEO Lauren Sato.

About Ada Developers Academy

Ada Developers Academy is a non-profit, cost-free coding school for women and gender-expansive adults. We primarily serve Black, Latine, Indigenous Americans, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+, and low-income people. Ada's immersive training and internship program create pathways for thousands of people from disinvested communities to become impactful software developers.

Media Contact:

Macy Harrell

[email protected]

224-225-5232

SOURCE Ada Developers Academy