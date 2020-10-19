Ada Diamonds First Retailer to Offer AGS-Graded Laboratory-Grown Diamonds

"As the first luxury jeweler to exclusively sell laboratory-grown diamonds, our core focus is delivering bespoke jewelry of highest quality," says Jason Payne, Founder and CEO of Ada Diamonds. "We were honored to be the only retailer invited to participate in the pilot program with AGS Laboratories, and we are delighted to offer our clients the peace of mind that comes with the purchase of an AGS Laboratories graded diamond."

"AGS Laboratories is proud to collaborate with Ada Diamonds on our pilot laboratory-grown diamond grading program," said Jason Quick, Executive Director of AGS Laboratories. "Ada Diamonds bring integrity, expertise, and the shared belief that laboratory-grown diamonds are a unique blend of art and science."

AGS Laboratories, a nonprofit diamond grading laboratory with a mission of consumer protection recently resumed grading laboratory-grown diamonds, a service they discontinued in 2013. AGS Laboratories is well known for its unique AGS Ideal® Cut Grade, a 0-10 numerical assessment of a diamond's light performance, brightness, fire, and contrast. AGS Ideal® applies only to the finest cut diamonds and is recognized worldwide as the pinnacle of diamond cutting. AGS reports for laboratory-grown diamonds include full fidelity color and clarity grades of D-Z and FL-I3 with a special "LG" indicator.

Here is a sample of Ada's laboratory-grown diamonds graded by AGS Laboratories.

About Ada Diamonds

Founded in 2015, Ada Diamonds is the first fine jeweler to exclusively offer laboratory-grown diamonds. Ada's core focus is custom made-to-order engagement rings, delivered via Ada's innovative Diamond Concierge Experience. At Ada Diamonds, quality is paramount. All diamonds are vetted in-person by expert gemologists, and all jewelry is custom created by award-winning artisans in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Ada Diamonds is a love story. Founded by wife-husband team, Lindsay Reinsmith and Jason Payne, Ada Diamonds was born from their personal journey to represent their bond of marriage in an ethical, sustainable way. Ada's diamonds represent the pinnacle of human achievement: a symbol of pure love created from pure chemistry – "poetic science" – a term coined by the brand's namesake, Lady Ada Lovelace, who was an audacious and brilliant 19th century mathematician known as the "Enchantress of Numbers."

To learn more about the Ada Diamonds, visit adadiamonds.com

SOURCE Ada Diamonds