ADA Forsyth Institute selects PDS Health Technologies to implement Epic platform at Forsyth Faculty Associates

Widely recognized for its interoperability, Epic will strengthen medical-dental integration across ADA Forsyth's clinical and research environment. The platform will support a more complete view of patient health information, improve care coordination across settings, and create a stronger operational foundation for patient care and long-term growth.

"We are 'walking the walk' on medical-dental integration by implementing Epic, a platform optimized for integrating dental and overall health," said ADA Forsyth CEO Wenyuan Shi, PhD. "This work will help strengthen patient care at Forsyth Faculty Associates while also supporting our mission to advance oral health, overall health and evidence-based innovation."

Importantly, Epic Cosmos will enable ADA Forsyth clinician-scientists to access a dataset containing more than 300 million unique, de-identified patient records and over 16 billion encounters across participating health systems. This scale will allow researchers to explore outcomes and compare patterns of care in ways that would be difficult to achieve within a single institution.

"Evidence-based dentistry and meta-analysis remain essential to synthesizing the strongest published science into clear clinical guidance," said Ben Wu, DDS, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer at ADA Forsyth. "Epic Cosmos adds another important dimension by allowing us to examine real-world patterns, care pathways, and outcomes drawn from everyday clinical practice, in nearly real time. We can find signals before they appear in publications or systematic reviews. This capability is highly synergistic with ADA Forsyth's rich tradition in foundational and translational science."

Epic will also support ADA Forsyth's centurylong mission to improve access to care. Stronger technology infrastructure will improve ADA Forsyth's capacity to deliver care at scale, reduce clinical hurdles and administrative burden, and maintain clinicians' focus on patients. These innovations help ADA Forsyth build a more informed, connected community with better access to care.

Forsyth scientists and others have demonstrated important, undeniable connections between oral health and overall health. Oral health is directly linked to many systemic conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, and more. In some cases, oral health treatment can significantly improve systemic health by reducing inflammation in the body and addressing risk factors. Integrating dental and medical care can support earlier identification of health risks, more complete treatment planning, and more coordinated care for patients.

The broader collaboration also aims to enhance the patient experience through expert operational support to accelerate adoption of the many Epic features and modules. Through MyChart, Epic's patient portal, patients can access dental information using the same devices and familiar digital tools they already rely on for their medical care, giving patients and care teams a clearer view of changes over time. To support implementation more broadly, PDS Health Technologies will also provide operational consulting, integrated imaging workflows, financing technologies and revenue cycle management services. Together, these capabilities can help clinicians access diagnostic information more seamlessly, help patients understand their financial options and access care when they need it, and improve operational efficiency so providers and staff can focus more fully on serving patients.

"We are proud to support ADA Forsyth with a partnership that goes beyond electronic health records alone," said Preston Raulerson, President of PDS Health Technologies. "By combining our dental-optimized instance of Epic with operational support, revenue cycle management, imaging and financial technologies, this engagement creates an incredible foundation for sustainable, high quality, high performance integrated care. Pairing that with ADA Forsyth's clinical and scientific leadership, we have a unique opportunity to make industry-wide impact on oral health even as we simultaneously improve organization-level performance."

About the ADA Forsyth Institute

The ADA Forsyth Institute is a top-tier, NIH-funded nonprofit research institute focusing on dental and craniofacial exploration, the connection between oral and overall health, and playing a convening role in oral health innovation. Founded in 1910 as the Forsyth Dental Infirmary for Children and later known as the Forsyth Dental Center and then The Forsyth Institute, the organization has played a key role in advancing dental care. In October 2023, Forsyth integrated with the American Dental Association. ADA Forsyth powers the dental profession through cutting-edge basic research, creative translational science, and development of new technology. Consistent with ADA Forsyth's founding mission, the ForsythKids mobile dental program continues to serve children in need.

About PDS Health Technologies

PDS Health Technologies™ delivers scalable health technology, revenue cycle services, consulting and operations management for dental and medical organizations advancing integrated, connected care. Its dental-optimized performance platform aligns workflows, interoperability, data analytics and patient experience to unite care teams, streamline documentation and strengthen operational and financial performance. In addition to our performance platform and revenue cycle management services, the business provides staffing and advisory services to help partners optimize their technology, elevate patient and provider experience, and improve overall performance. For more information, visit pdshealthtechnologies.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

Epic® is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE PDS Health