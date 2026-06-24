PDS Health Again Named One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light

Earns Integration and Culture Category Leader Recognition

HENDERSON, Nev., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, has been recognized as one of America's 50 most community-minded companies by Points of Light, earning a place on The Civic 50® list for the third consecutive year. In addition to this national distinction, PDS Health was also named an Integration and Culture Category Leader, earning the highest marks for embedding community engagement into its culture and business systems to sustain and scale social impact.

PDS Health has been named to The Civic 50 for the third consecutive year and been named an Integration and Culture Category Leader.

"Today's leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it's a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "PDS Health demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We're proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award."

Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50 is the nation's leading corporate social impact recognition program, celebrating excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategies.

"Service has always been part of who we are at PDS Health," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Being recognized by The Civic 50 for a third consecutive year is an honor because it reflects the actions of thousands of team members and supported clinicians who choose to invest their time, talent and expertise in others. The impact of service extends beyond those receiving care or support. It also shapes the people who serve, strengthening connections, broadening perspectives and reinforcing our purpose to create healthier, happier patients."

PDS Health partners with both national and local organizations to address critical community needs. Together, these organizations support access to comprehensive care, clean water and inclusive health programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. PDS Health also works closely with groups like KABOOM!, Dental Lifeline Network and Human-I-T to broaden its impact and extend resources to communities across the U.S. and around the world.

In 2025 alone, PDS Health team members contributed more than 110,846 volunteer hours across local and national service efforts. During Smile Generation Serve Day, the organization's annual nationwide event focused on donated care and community service, clinicians provided more than $20 million in healthcare services to underserved patients. PDS Health also raised and contributed over $1.9 million to charity: water, supporting clean water initiatives in Ethiopia, and more than $1.4 million to the PDS Health Foundation, helping fund programs focused on special needs dentistry, dental assisting scholarships, international care through the Clínica Dental in Guatemala and advocacy to expand access to care. In partnership with KABOOM!, PDS Health completed its 21st playground build, creating safe, inclusive play spaces for children in under-resourced communities. Together, these efforts reflect PDS Health's long-standing commitment to service, prevention and expanding access to care through the power of integrated healthcare.

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 national 2026 honorees, visit pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.



About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE PDS Health