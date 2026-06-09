PDS Health Raises More Than $2 Million to Bring Clean Water to Over 50,000 People in Ethiopia

Campaign strengthens access to clean water while advancing healthier communities worldwide.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading provider of integrated healthcare support services, today announced its annual campaign for charity: water has raised more than $2 million. Through its consumer brand, Smile Generation®, and with support from team members across the organization, PDS Health once again mobilized its nationwide network of dental and medical practices and the patients they serve to support clean water access for underserved communities. The proceeds will fund long-term, community-owned water systems in Ethiopia, benefiting more than 50,000 people.

For young women and girls in rural Ethiopia, access to clean water means hours returned to education and overall health.

Smile Generation is a cornerstone of PDS Health's whole-person health mission. Beyond connecting patients with trusted local dentists and providing accessible financing options, Smile Generation plays a vital role in educating patients about the Mouth-Body Connection®, which highlights the inextricable link between oral health and overall health. This campaign also raised awareness of clean water as a foundation of long-term health, particularly for young women and girls, who often bear the burden of long daily walks to collect water for their families.

"This milestone is a testament to the incredible generosity of everyone who has supported this campaign across the country," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "At PDS Health, we believe better access to care, whether dental, medical or something as essential as clean water, changes lives. Our 17-year partnership with charity: water reflects that belief, and we're honored to continue advancing their life-changing work."

"This campaign is a powerful reminder of what can happen when people come together to serve others," said Carli Casey, director of corporate social responsibility and service at PDS Health. "Seeing our patients and team members invest in a cause greater than themselves is incredibly inspiring. Their generosity is helping bring clean water, better health and new opportunities to communities around the world."

Hundreds of millions of people around the world still lack access to clean, safe drinking water. In many rural communities, women and girls spend hours each day collecting water, limiting their access to education, economic opportunity and better overall health. Since 2006, charity: water has funded more than 209,200 water projects across 29 countries, helping provide access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for more than 21.6 million people.

PDS Health has partnered with charity: water since 2009, helping fund hundreds of water projects across multiple countries and bring clean water to hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Over the course of the partnership, the organization's campaigns have raised more than $14 million in support of charity: water's mission.

"PDS Health has been an extraordinary partner for 17 years, helping bring clean water to communities around the world," said Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water. "This extraordinary milestone will help bring clean, safe water to more than 50,000 people in Ethiopia, creating lasting improvements in health, education and economic opportunity. We're deeply grateful for the continued commitment of the PDS Health and Smile Generation community and the impact they continue to make together."

To learn more about how PDS Health and Smile Generation support healthier, happier communities, visit smilegeneration.com/community-service.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. With powerful storytelling and a radically transparent model that ensures 100% of every public donation funds clean water, charity: water has mobilized supporters from more than 150 countries to help end the water crisis. They work exclusively with experienced local partners to build sustainable, community-owned water projects and prove each one with innovative technology. Since 2006 in New York and 2017 in London, charity: water has funded over 209,000 water projects in 29 countries to help more than 21.6 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. For more information, visit charitywater.org.

The Mouth-Body Connection® and Smile Generation® are registered trademarks of PDS Health.

SOURCE PDS Health