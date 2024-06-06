Ada Health, The Most Accurate AI for Care Navigation, Expands Its Leadership Team for Strategic Growth with Product and Business Development Hires

The AI-powered symptom assessment and care navigation platform, which gives 50M+ users access to its enterprise solutions, reaches key growth milestones, achieving profitability, generating 260% YoY revenue growth, and expanding global partnerships.

NEW YORK and BERLIN, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health Inc. ('Ada Health'), along with its parent company, Ada Health GmbH, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with Nick Altebrando joining as Chief Product Officer and Yury Rozenman joining as Senior Vice President of Business Development. The additions to its leadership team follow a year of exponential growth. Ending 2023, the company achieved profitability, generating a 260% increase in revenue year over year due to new and expanded partnerships with innovative healthcare systems and life sciences companies.

Ada's momentum arrives at a critical time in healthcare. The US is facing the worst shortage of primary care providers on record – as well as other clinicians – leading to new appointment wait times averaging 20+ days. This delay in care may increase morbidity and mortality risk among those with underlying and preventable conditions. Extended wait times and poor access to care are drivers for 9 out of 10 people searching their symptoms online before an appointment, but this can result in unnecessary urgent care visits or cause patients to overlook more serious symptoms that may require emergency medical care.

Ada tackles these issues through its AI-powered symptom assessment technology—which has been shown to be 35% more accurate than other assessments—and its care navigation platform, which directs users to the most appropriate level of care. Built on 13 years of R&D and with over 1 million hours of clinician time invested into the platform's medical knowledge, Ada covers 3,600 conditions and 30,000 ICD-10 codes, including rare diseases, women's health, pediatric, and mental health conditions.

As Ada addresses critical challenges within the healthcare system, and on the heels of the company's continued growth, the new hires will support various strategic initiatives that bolster the brand, its products, and its partnerships.

"Bringing Nick and Yury on board is not just about enhancing our team's capabilities; it's a pivotal move to deepen our engagement with the healthcare ecosystem at a time when reliable and safe AI is needed to support our overloaded system," said Daniel Nathrath , co-founder and CEO of Ada Health. "Their expertise will be crucial in driving our initiatives forward, ensuring that Ada Health continues to deliver exceptional value in improving patient outcomes and tackling inefficiencies within the healthcare system."

Nick Altebrando , Ada's new Chief Product Officer, brings decades of experience leading strategic product innovation at companies such as WebMD, Eko Health, and AbleTo. At WebMD, he was the head of product innovation, leading an effort to connect provider, payer, and consumer businesses.

"I've had Ada Health on my radar for years. The company has already created a product that's improving patient outcomes while supporting care teams—two of the biggest challenges facing our healthcare system," said Nick Altebrando, Chief Product Officer. "I'm eager to identify new opportunities for Ada to continue evolving the product to reach more people."

Yury Rozenman , the company's new Senior Vice President of Business Development, previously served as the Senior Vice President of Life Sciences Strategy and Business Development at ResMed-owned Propeller Health. He has also served as the Head of Business Development for Fitbit Health Solutions, where he facilitated new partnerships that expanded diagnosis and treatment pathways.

"I'm energized to join Ada at this transformative moment as we harness cutting-edge AI to elevate healthcare delivery for millions of people around the world," said Yury Rozenman, SVP of Business Development. "Our strategy focuses on broadening our impact and forging new pathways in global health markets, ensuring that every innovation not only meets clinical needs but improves healthcare accessibility and efficiency."

Ada's expansion to its leadership team follows several major milestones in 2023, including the growth of its products, partnerships, and AI.

Product Innovations : Ada launched Care Journeys, starting with a COVID-19 solution that guides high-risk patients to telehealth consultations to help patients receive treatment, often within two hours of using the screener. This is currently available across all 50 US states and Washington DC .

: Ada launched Care Journeys, starting with a that guides high-risk patients to telehealth consultations to help patients receive treatment, often within two hours of using the screener. This is currently available across all 50 US states and . Strategic Partnerships : Ada also expanded its partnerships with the world's leading health systems, pharma companies, foundations, payers, and governments, adding to its already extensive roster that includes Jefferson Health, Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, and Orion Health. Additionally, Ada joined the U.S. Business Action to End HIV Coalition and continues to partner with the Health Action Alliance on women's health.

: Ada also expanded its partnerships with the world's leading health systems, pharma companies, foundations, payers, and governments, adding to its already extensive roster that includes Jefferson Health, Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, and Orion Health. Additionally, Ada joined the U.S. Business Action to End HIV Coalition and continues to partner with the Health Action Alliance on women's health. Advancements in AI Technology: Ada continued to optimize its AI with updates to its medical engine released every two weeks, enhancing accuracy to identify conditions, including underdiagnosed and rare diseases, and improving integration with electronic health records.

With an expanded bench of industry experts, Ada will double down on its focus on expanding commercial partnerships with health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and payers, while enhancing key product offerings.

About Ada Health

Ada Health is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help tens of millions of people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care.

Ada Health's powerful AI-based health assessment platform helps users better understand their mental and physical symptoms through a thorough series of questions based on clinically validated AI and protocols, and based on their responses, navigates them to the appropriate, available services and support. The platform's medical knowledge covers an industry-leading range of symptoms and conditions, while the platform itself prioritizes user safety and accuracy and is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

The company also works with a range of leading health providers and organizations internationally to help direct users to the right care, support overburdened systems, and help manage diseases with the ultimate aims of improving health outcomes and delivering seamless end-to-end healthcare journeys.

To learn more, visit www.ada.com .

