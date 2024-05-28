Ada Infrastructure Accelerates Tokyo Expansion with Groundbreaking of Second Building on the Tokyo West 1 Data Center Campus

Ada Infrastructure Celebrates Milestone Amidst APAC's Surging Data Center Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Infrastructure, GLP Capital Partner's leading global data center platform, announced the groundbreaking of its second building on the Tokyo West 1 campus, an expansion driven by increased demand from enterprise and hyperscale customers in this top-tier Asia Pacific market.

The campus will feature three multi-story buildings constructed to LEED Gold certification standards with a combined IT load capacity of 31 megawatts (MW). Designed for efficiency and sustainability, each data center will feature electrical and mechanical systems that are configured day one to enable both air-cooling for typical hardware as well as liquid cooling for high-density AI/ML workloads.

The first building of the Tokyo West 1 data center campus, situated within a network-rich environment in proximity to some of the largest enterprise, information technology, telecommunications, and hyperscaler companies, is set to be operational by mid-2025.

Japan is a well-established data center market, with major domestic and international players contributing to the dynamic landscape. The Tokyo market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, which reflects a broader regional trend where countries are ramping up their digital infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for AI and cloud-based services.

"We are pleased to celebrate the groundbreaking of our second building at Tokyo West 1 campus. The success of this project is the result of combining GLP Japan's existing real estate portfolio and core capabilities in acquiring land for development with Ada Infrastructure's team of data center industry experts," said Yoshiyuki Chosa, President, Japan at GLP Capital Partners. "We will continue to leverage our expertise, scale and synergies to provide data center customers with sustainable digital infrastructure."

Ada Infrastructure's expansion strategy in Japan is well-positioned to take advantage of outsized demand from enterprise and hyperscaler customers for data center capacity in the APAC region. The region is becoming increasingly significant due to the expansion of AI and the green energy transition, which is impacting data center design, site selection, and investment approaches. With more than 600 MW of IT load currently available across four planned campuses in Tokyo and one in Osaka, GLP Capital Partners and its digital infrastructure vertical Ada Infrastructure are positioned to deliver sustainable, safe, secure, and reliable data center solutions to satisfy current and future demand from business application, cloud, and AI computing deployments.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's 2024 Global Data Center Market Comparison report, the operational capacity of Asia Pacific's data center markets has surpassed the 10 GW mark, with approximately 800 MW of new supply added in the second half of 2023, bringing the total regional live capacity up to 10.6 GW. Almost 80% of the operational capacity is concentrated in the region's top five markets – Mainland China (3.9 GW), Japan (1.3 GW), Australia (1.2 GW), India (1.1 GW) & Singapore (962 MW).

About Ada Infrastructure

Ada Infrastructure is a global data center business committed to being a positive force for technology, people, and the planet. With a world-class team of trusted industry leaders, GLP's global presence, and the capital-raising, investment and asset management expertise of GLP Capital Partners, Ada Infrastructure is positioned to lead the industry in reliable, safe, secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure. With seven in-flight campuses across Japan, the UK, and Brazil, we have over 850 MW of power currently available and more than 1,500 MW in our global pipeline. To learn more about Ada Infrastructure, visit www.adainfrastructure.com.

About GLP Capital Partners

GLP Capital Partners ("GCP") is a leading global alternative asset manager that focuses on thematic investing across real assets and private equity. With $128 billion in total assets under management across 61 funds as of 31 December 2023, GCP has a strong history of leadership in high-growth Asian markets and a track record of success at scale in the US, Europe and Brazil. GCP is the exclusive investment and asset manager of GLP Pte Ltd. To learn more about GCP, visit www.gcp.com.

