Ada IQ Welcomes Liz Graham as New CEO to Drive Expansion, Innovation

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada IQ , ( www.adaiq.com ) a leading AI startup revolutionizing product design and development, today announced the appointment of Liz Graham as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in high-velocity environments, Liz brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to Ada IQ as the company moves into its next chapter.

Ada IQ's unique solution infuses every stage of the product design process with customer insights, using AI to enhance decision-making, radically reduce time to market, and disrupt all aspects of the product development workflow.

Liz specializes in building and scaling companies that displace legacy models with technology platforms. Before joining Ada IQ, Graham served as Chief Operating Officer at Indigo Ag, an agtech sustainability company, overseeing a significant reshaping of the company through launching new technology and shifting to a partner-led strategy. She has expanded new business and scaled operations at numerous tech companies including Wayfair. Proof (formerly known as Notarize), and HubSpot . This background, combined with her extensive experience in business growth and innovation, uniquely positions her to lead Ada IQ into its next development phase.

Boston-based Ada IQ has recently secured a $275,000 NSF SBIR Phase One award to integrate its AI Design and Insights platform with PTC Onshape, advancing AI-driven product design. This grant brings Ada IQ's total non-dilutive funding to over $1.25M, supported by Techstars, NSF, and Northeastern University, positioning it as a leader in AI and design innovation. After our recent graduation from Techstars Boston and securing new SBIR funding with PTC, Liz joins us at a pivotal moment.

"I am excited to join Ada IQ at such a crucial time," said Liz Graham. "The company's innovative approach to AI-driven product design holds tremendous potential to transform industries. I look forward to working with the talented team at Ada IQ to drive growth, enhance customer success, and push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and design."

Ada IQ's Board of Directors expressed their confidence in Liz's ability to lead the company through its next chapter of growth. "Liz's track record of scaling operations and driving growth at both pre-IPO HubSpot and post-IPO Wayfair makes her the ideal leader for Ada IQ's next stage. Her vision and expertise will be key in advancing our AI technology and improving the product design process for our Fortune 500 brand customers." – Stuart Nixdorff, Co-founder and Board Director, Ada IQ.

About Ada IQ

Ada IQ is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to transform product design. By integrating AI-driven insights into the design process, Ada IQ empowers creators to develop products that not only meet but exceed consumer expectations. Ada IQ is a techstars_ '24 company with funding and support from America's Seed Fund (NSF) , NVIDIA and Northeastern University .

