Ada Launches new Customer Service AI Agent Powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™ to Maximize Automated Resolutions

News provided by

Ada

21 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the world's leading customer service automation platform, today announced a new AI Agent powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™. The Reasoning Engine gives personalized AI agents problem-solving skills and action-oriented capabilities that enable them to resolve even the most complex inquiries.

Continue Reading

"The future is AI that can reason," said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-founder, Ada. "The AI Agent not only understands what the customer is asking, it figures out the solution path. AI is now capable of breaking down problems into component parts just like our brains do. For every customer inquiry, the AI Agent can reason the next best step and maximize resolution rather than relying on a prescribed workflow. Already, Ada's AI Agent is starting to power experiences that are meeting — and in some cases exceeding — human capability."

The power behind the AI Agent is Ada's Reasoning Engine™, the brain of the AI Agent. Our technology is designed to maximize resolution and future-proof your business so that you are always tapping into the most advanced combination of models. 

Unlike a typical chatbot, Ada's AI Agent delivers mindful responses by reasoning through complex inquiries and collaborating with customers to provide the best resolution possible. And the AI Agent is highly coachable — the companies that succeed with the AI Agent are those that deploy it the way one would train a new employee. This means onboarding the AI Agent, understanding its performance by reviewing transcripts for areas of improvement, and coaching the AI Agent by measuring its performance with clear goals.  

For Ada customer Wealthsimple, a money management platform that has built some of Canada's leading digital financial products, its results using the new AI Agent have been positive. 

"Our AI Agent brings us closer to our customers, reducing operational burden and increasing our automated resolution to help our team think about big picture levers we can pull to create a better client experience," said Paul Teshima, Chief Client Experience Officer at Wealthsimple.

Ada's AI Agent doesn't have features, it has skills and responsibilities such as:

  • Follow company policies and guidelines. 
  • Retrieve information from thousands of articles, PDFs, web pages across a company's knowledge base. 
  • Communicate in any channel, in any language, at any time. 
  • Find the best person in your organization to help with a specialized issue in your company. 
  • Teach companies new things about their customers. 
  • Take feedback (graciously, anytime) 

Like a human, the responsibility of the AI Agent will grow over time as it performs and builds trust. 

Overall, the AI Agent is supported by specific product capabilities including: 

  • Knowledge Integration (syncing with systems like Zendesk for example).
  • Generative Actions (the ability to take action on behalf of the customer).
  • Reasoning Log (the ability to look back and see how the Resolution Engine reasoned what to do next).
  • Guidance (telling your AI how to do something specific).
  • Automated Resolution Insights (the rate at which the AI Agent is resolving issues without having to escalate to a human).

About Ada
Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone.  Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx.

SOURCE Ada

Also from this source

Ada Ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Ada is pleased to announce its recognition for rapid revenue growth as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and the 2023 Deloitte Technology ...

Ada to Host Annual Interact Conference on Navigating AI-First Customer Service

Ada, the world's leading AI-native customer service automation platform, announced that its 2nd annual Interact Conference will take place in San...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.