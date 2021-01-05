ADA Site Compliance Joins W3C Web Accessibility Guidelines Working Group

"To be at the table with the authors of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and help improve web content to be more usable for people with disabilities is a true honor for my career", Rubenstein said of his decision to join the AGWG.

Based in Lake Worth, FL, ADA Site Compliance is a digital accessibility solution provider for private and public entities seeking to comply under the ADA. The ADA Site Compliance team consists of expert analysts with decades of combined coding and remediation experience. Founded on the core values of equal access and digital inclusion for all, ADA Site Compliance offers solutions that help make websites, mobile applications, documents, PDFs, and videos truly accessible.

About ADA Site Compliance: The company was founded in 2017 by two guys who want to make the digital world a better and more inclusive place for all. Accessibility and compliance are not only lawful, but the right thing to do. How accessible is your website to everyone? Test your website's accessibility by visiting www.adasitecompliance.com.

About W3C: The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is an international community where member organizations, a full-time staff, and the public work together to develop web standards. Led by web inventor and director Tim Berners-Lee and CEO Jeffrey Jaffe, W3C's mission is to lead the web to its full potential. Contact W3C for more information.

