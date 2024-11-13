Ada Supports $500B Customer Service Labor Market with AI Agent Powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Ada's generative AI Agent automates millions of customer service interactions for enterprises around the world, transforming support operations and reducing costs.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ada, the AI-native customer service automation company, today announced that companies leveraging Ada's AI Agent, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, have collectively saved over 2 million hours of human labor, showcasing the impact of generative AI on customer service efficiency. Ada's customers with top performing AI Agents are automatically resolving over 80% of their customer service inquiries across multiple channels and in dozens of languages.

"We pride ourselves on building a product that achieves the best results for our customers," says Mike Gozzo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ada. "With our improved capabilities over the past year and a half, we are seeing our customers apply Ada across more of their channels to include messaging, email, and phone support. Their trust in our product is bringing us that much closer to achieving 100% automated resolution rates and delivering on our mission of making customer service extraordinary for everyone."

To further enhance cost savings and operational efficiency for its customers, Ada is pleased to announce its availability in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This means it is even easier for enterprise companies to leverage Ada's generative AI capabilities, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLMs. Microsoft customers can onboard Ada's AI Agent onto their existing knowledge and customer data platforms to automatically resolve over 80% of complex customer service issues with minimal effort.

"The business value that Ada is providing enterprise customer service teams by harnessing the power of AI is truly transformative," says Mike Gaal, Digital Native GM, Americas. "We are pleased that Ada continues to see value in Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and look forward to all that they accomplish with Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Onboarded with existing help center content and data, Ada's AI Agent delivers immediate impact to enterprise customer service teams:

Rapid time to value: Automatically resolve over 80% of customer inquiries using your existing knowledge base, boosting efficiency from day one.

Automatically resolve over 80% of customer inquiries using your existing knowledge base, boosting efficiency from day one. Extensibility: Seamlessly connect Ada to your tech stack without coding and automate complex actions instantly.

Seamlessly connect Ada to your tech stack without coding and automate complex actions instantly. Ease of AI management: Refine and optimize your AI Agent's performance with intuitive AI management tools that ensure continuous improvement.

Refine and optimize your AI Agent's performance with intuitive AI management tools that ensure continuous improvement. Scalability: Launch a single AI Agent across multiple channels—messaging, social media, in-app, email, and phone—in dozens of languages, providing consistent support anywhere your customers are.

Ada customer monday.com uses Ada's AI Agent to automate customer service inquiries across messaging and email channels and has realized significant business impact with their deployments.

"monday.com's customer service operations have transformed since we brought Ada on board. Our AI Agent automatically resolves 50% of our customer service tickets, which has reduced our reliance on external support for ticket management and has allowed our team to tackle more strategic challenges," said Ronen Partizky, monday.com's Senior Product Manager and CX Lead. "By deploying Ada, monday.com's in-house support team provides a higher quality of service, as they know our customers, products, and business best. We are investing our cost savings into strategic initiatives to expand our service offerings, so we can continue to provide the superior experience that our customers have come to expect from monday.com."

On December 5th, Ada and Microsoft are co-hosting a digital event where Mike Gozzo, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Ada, and John Weigelt, National Technology Officer at Microsoft Canada, will share their 2025 predictions for generative AI in customer service. The registration link is available here .

For more information about how to onboard Ada to your suite of Microsoft products, visit Ada's Azure Marketplace listing here .

About Ada

Ada is an AI-native customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Canva, Verizon, YETI, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx.

