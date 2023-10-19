Ada to Host Annual Interact Conference on Navigating AI-First Customer Service

November event showcasing best practices, predictions, hands-on workshops and networking with the industry's most innovative CX leaders takes place in San Francisco 

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the world's leading AI-native customer service automation platform, announced that its 2nd annual Interact Conference will take place in San Francisco on November 14-15, 2023. The event will feature keynotes on the future of AI‑first customer service, hands-on workshops with the latest in AI-powered CX technology, and exclusive networking events with leaders innovating in the CX space. The speaker lineup to date includes executives from Mailchimp, OpenAI, Square, Yeti and much more.

"Ada Interact will provide the clearest window into the state of generative AI in customer service. I can't wait to bring together CX leaders from across the world to learn both from experts and from each other as we facilitate keynotes, workshops and roundtables over two days in San Francisco," said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-Founder, Ada. "Everything has been designed to help attendees leave with a practical understanding of how to advance their AI strategy when you return to your company."

The evolving agenda will feature sessions such as:

  • Transforming Customer Service in the AI-First Era
    • Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-Founder, Ada
  • The Playbook for Delivering Next-Generation, AI-Powered Customer Service
    • Justin Gonzalez, Former Global Director of Customer Empowerment, Square
  • AI Operations: Learn from An AI Expert Who Has Helped 200+ Businesses Navigate their AI Strategies
    • Rachel Woods, CEO + Founder of The AI Exchange (Ex-Facebook Research Data Scientist)
  • Delivering on an AI-First Customer Obsessed Strategy
    • Allie Hurley, Head of Global Support, ClickUp
    • Ismail Ostrilski, Head of Operations, Epos Now
    • Jim Monroe, Chief Customer Officer, Ada
  • The AI Career Path
    • Marley Gibbs, From Dental Assistant to Customer Support AI + Automation Team Lead at SmileDirectClub
    • Kim L-Baril, From Restaurant Manager & Owner to Customer Support & Member Happiness AI + Automation Manager "The AI Career Path"
    • Ruby White, Vice President, People at Ada
  • Ada's Fall Product Launch: Upcoming Releases and Major Announcements 
    • Mike Gozzo, Chief Product Officer, Ada

There will also be a number of roundtable discussions and workshops hosted by executives from Ada's customers and partners including 8x8, Aircall, Calendly, Conversation Design Institute, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, GlassesUSA, idiomatic, iHerb, IPSY, MailChimp, OpenAI, Ryan Engley Consulting, SmileDirectClub, Snow Joe, Stratix, Unbounce, UnitQ, VoxMobile, Wealthsimple, Yeti and Zendesk.

After last year's Interact conference in Chicago, Randy Berridge, Head of Community Operations at Dott said, "Ada Interact is the best conference that I've been to so far in this space. It's such a welcoming environment, we're well-taken care of, and there's a great calibur of attendees. It's also interactive, true to the name. Everyone is here to engage and be involved in conversations, everyone has a way to get involved. That's what sets it apart for me."

An opening reception will be held at LUMA Hotel's Cavaña. Register here or contact [email protected] for more details.

About Ada
Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx.

Media Contact:
Cari Sommer
RAISE Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Ada

