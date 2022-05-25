Ada Welcomes Shopify Executive and Announces C-Suite Promotions

The leader in Automated Brand Interaction expands leadership team to drive continued strategic growth

TORONTO , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, an Automated Brand Interaction company that empowers brands to treat everyone like a VIP, today announced the addition of a new, tenured executive leader along with two internal promotions. Bronwyn Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Operations, with Ruth Zive named Ada's first Chief Marketing Officer, and Dan Code-McNeil has been appointed Ada's first Chief Revenue Officer. Each of these executives will be key in facilitating continued strategic growth and innovation across the company.

After two years at Shopify building BizOps, success, and support organizations that were responsible for the merchant experience for hundreds of thousands of Shopify stores, Smith joins Ada as its new SVP of Operations. Prior to her time at Shopify, she led people, culture and customer success organizations at brands such as Airbnb, Bain, and Influitive. In her new role, Smith will be tasked with developing and managing internal operations to maintain Ada's high-performance culture, including people and talent, operations, security, and IT departments. She will support the evolution of Ada's people and culture strategy and partner closely with the finance team to ensure the operations of the business aligns with the financial strategy.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Bronwyn to Ada's executive team. We are excited to both learn from Bronwyn and support her growth as she leads our company's operations through continued rapid growth," says Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada.

Ruth Zive joined Ada in 2018, bringing with her two decades of experience serving B2B clients in the technology, financial services, and nonprofit industries. As Ada's first CMO, Zive oversees growth, product marketing, brand, and business development, with a focus on pipeline growth.

As CRO, Dan Code-McNeil is responsible for strategic growth, building on Ada's continuous success of five consecutive years of 100%+ year over year revenue growth. Code-McNeil joined Ada in 2016 as one of the company's first employees, and brings unique revenue, customer and product experience to the team. And having specialized in fast-growing startups for much of his decade-long career, Code-McNeil brings the necessary perspective and experience to the C-suite as Ada capitalizes on its explosive growth as a company.

"Ada's growth is the byproduct of every individual team member's personal growth," says Murchison. "Ruth and Dan have demonstrated their ability to scale our company and have been pivotal to Ada's success to date. Their promotions reflect Ada's confidence in their leadership as we enable thousands more brands to facilitate true VIP experiences for their customers"

To learn more, visit www.ada.cx.

About Ada

Ada is an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about. The world's most innovative brands, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square, use Ada's award-winning platform to automate their most valuable interactions, bringing a true VIP experience to every customer and employee. The digital-first company was born in Canada and now serves brands and people worldwide.

SOURCE Ada Support