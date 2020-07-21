ADA30: SourceCast recognizes Va. DARS and Design Electric, Inc.

HERNDON, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCast joins businesses across the nation in support of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The legislation celebrates its 30th anniversary. The purpose of the law is to make sure people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else in all areas of public life.

Last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics reported, "19.3 percent of persons with a disability were employed. The employment population ratio for persons without a disability was 66.3 percent."

SourceCast recognizes the barriers to employment for people with disabilities. We have been working with the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) and Design Electric, Inc. an electrical contractor based in Virginia, to increase employment opportunities.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., Design Electric is 100% employee-owned business with offices across the state. Casey Carwile, Personnel Director at Design Electric had an opening for a Telecommunications Helper. He contacted DARS Hampton Roads to fill the position. DARS offers no-cost services to employers across Virginia to help with employee recruiting, screening, training, and retention efforts. Business development managers provide disability awareness training, job accommodation solutions and workforce development.

"Learning the needs of the business allows DARS to refer pre-screened qualified candidates so they are successful in employment," said Melissa Edmonds, Business Development Manager, DARS Hampton Roads Office.

"We were able to hire a nice young man who is an individual with a disability, a minority and is putting himself through college. He has been with us four months. He was able to gain hands-on experience and expand career opportunities," said Carwile. "He will be leaving the end of the month, moving closer to home, using skills he has developed, while furthering his career goals with a Fortune 500 federal contractor. We are enormously proud of him."

"It is all about building relationships with businesses, making good job matches for both the business and the candidate to be successful," commented Edmonds.

About SourceCast, Inc.

SourceCast is a leading provider of diversity sourcing for employers, talent sources and job seekers nationwide. DirectSource, a web-based software connects candidates to jobs matching their unique qualifications delivering highly-skilled applicants to employers in all industries across the United States.

SourceCast Media Contact

Estelle Allen

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE SourceCast

Related Links

http://www.sourcecast.net

