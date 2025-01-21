ADADAPTED EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIPP TO INCLUDE CANADIAN MARKET; DESKTOP WEB INVENTORY

Enhanced partnership will offer access to millions of high-intent shoppers, helping CPG brands win at the shelf

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAdapted , a consumer packaged goods (CPG) media partner revolutionizing advertising technology by turning pre-shop intent into awareness and action, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Flipp. Flipp, a digital shopping platform, allows retailers and brands to create, curate, and distribute visual merchandising to consumers across North America.

Since 2022, AdAdapted has been the exclusive partner for Flipp display advertising inventory in the U.S. This collaboration has enabled CPG brands to reach in-market, head-of-household shoppers through advertisements on the Flipp app's home screen and flyer screens. In 2024, the partnership was strengthened by the addition of push notifications, empowering brands to further engage shoppers at key moments in their purchase journey.

Based on the exceptional results of this collaboration, the companies have agreed to introduce desktop web inventory across both the U.S. and Canada. As a result, AdAdapted clients will now be able to serve display advertisements on the Flipp app and desktop web platform in the U.S. and on the desktop web platform in Canada.

"We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Flipp and the value it brings to shoppers and to our branded clients," said Molly McFarland, founder and chief revenue officer at AdAdapted. "The success we've seen in the U.S. demonstrates the power of this partnership. Providing access to Flipp's desktop web inventory across the U.S. and Canada will create even greater opportunity for our advertisers."

Spanning both the U.S. and Canada, the Flipp advertising network reaches over 100 million high-intent shoppers. Consumers can seamlessly add promoted products to their Flipp list, via AdAdapted's AddIt™ technology, enabling brands to reach shoppers at the moment when purchase decisions are being made.

"Our collaboration with Flipp reinforces AdAdapted's position as a trusted partner for CPG brands looking to engage with active verified shoppers," said McFarland. "As the only third-party solution with access to this inventory, we'll be uniquely positioned to get products onto shopping lists and into carts — helping brands win at the shelf."

To learn more about AdAdapted's industry-leading CPG and retail media technology, visit adadapted.com .

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is a CPG media partner revolutionizing adtech by turning pre-shop intent into awareness and action, driving in-store and online purchases with a single click. Offering unique, one-stop digital advertising solutions, AdAdapted's innovative technology connects brands and retailers to high-intent shoppers when it matters most, as they prepare to shop. Hyper-targeted, predictive solutions that shorten the journey moving consumers from consideration to conversion. The result is advertising with impact and influence. AdAdapted has been recognized as an industry leader including most recently receiving the Digiday Technology Award for best native advertising platform.

About Flipp

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a technology platform that is reinventing the way people plan their weekly shopping trips. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp Platform to create, curate, and distribute digital visual merchandising experiences and savings content to over 100 million high-intent shoppers. Households use Flipp as their primary weekly shopping tool to decide what to buy and where to buy. On average, Flipp helps shoppers save $45 on their weekly groceries, home improvement goods, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets supplies, and more.

SOURCE AdAdapted