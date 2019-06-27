ADAI Renews Preferred Endorsement of Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions

NORTH HILLS, N.Y., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana (ADAI) has renewed its preferred endorsement of Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions in a continued effort to bring a modern, streamlined and electronic registration and title process to Indiana dealers.

As a provider in the state of Indiana for 10 years, Dealertrack continues to deliver innovative technology to enhance the customer experience while helping dealers increase vehicle turn and optimize cashflow. With Dealertrack's registration and title solutions, dealers can quickly and easily complete the car-buying process the way consumers want — online.

Consumers are looking to gain more power and control in the car-buying process — the Cox Automotive Future of Digital Retail Study reveals that 83 percent of car shoppers want to do one or more steps of the purchase process online. Dealertrack's one-of-a-kind tools help Indiana dealers meet these needs and facilitate a transparent and expedited title process for vehicles taken in on trade as well as those sold in and outside of state borders.

"In today's tumultuous auto retail market, dealers are working tirelessly to find new ways to streamline the car-buying process to protect their bottom line and exceed rising customer expectations," said Kaitlin Gavin, vice president and general manager of Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions. "Through state-of-the-art, easy-to-use technology, Dealertrack is working to help Indiana dealers turn complex and time-consuming registration and title work into a simple, easy and accurate process. We are humbled and honored to receive this renewed endorsement from ADAI to continue to aid Indiana dealers with their registration and title needs."

"Renewing our preferred endorsement of Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions closely aligns with our position to encourage an environment for Indiana dealers that best assures consumers obtain the highest level of value and service for their automobiles, trucks and motorcycles," said Marty Murphy, executive vice president of ADAI. "We are pleased to share this news with our members, as this endorsement solidifies our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that ease the registration and title process."

By providing Indiana dealers with an electronic registration and title solution, Dealertrack and ADAI will continue to further the industry and enable a simplified, hassle-free process that drives greater value for all parties involved.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships and lenders the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful but easy-to-use products helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Dealertrack

Related Links

http://www.dealertrack.com

