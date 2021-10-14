Adair Financial Services and Adair Homes Offer Unique One-Stop-Shop Homebuilding Experience

The partnership between Adair Homes and Adair Financial improves the customer experience for homebuyers. Tweet this

"The reason we made the change was really to unify the relationship we have with Adair Homes," Adair Financial Services General Manager Ryan Holtcamp said. "Changing the name to Adair Financial Services really provided clarity in the customer's eyes with who they were working with. Personally, for me and my team, it is so rewarding for us to close construction loans for Adair Homes because we know we can build homes at a lower cost to our customers and with more equity. It's a privilege for Adair Financial Services to help buyers finance the home of their dreams."

Adair Financial Services offers one-close construction loans, including conventional construction loans and FHA construction loans. Both programs offer customers the ability to combine their land, site budget and home costs all into one single construction loan and one closing, making the process easier and more convenient for the homebuyer.

In addition, Adair Financial recently implemented a new CRM platform that allows for a more advanced integration with Adair Homes. The platform gives Adair Financial the ability to effectively share details that allow for more efficient communication, with access to essential information being quick and intuitive, creating a better customer experience.

"Bringing our financial services partner under the Adair name reflects our passion for helping provide each customer the home of their dreams," Adair Homes CEO Byron Van Kley said. "It also aligns with our corporate mission — to increase homebuying opportunities for many customers by working as one."

Additional information about Adair Financial Services can be found at http://www.adairfinancial.com/ .

ABOUT ADAIR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Adair Financial Services is part of a unique one-stop homebuilding experience. As Adair Homes' preferred financial partner, Adair Financial has designed an unparalleled land and home bundle that places Adair customers in new homes with little to no money down. Adair Financial provides borrowers with exceptional service, competitive rates and fees, and construction loan programs that are tailored to the Adair Homes customer. The company's commitment starts with a smart lifestyle budget and ends with a set of new home keys in hand. For more information, visit adairfinancial.com .

ABOUT ADAIR HOMES

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Founded in 1969, the company has spent more than 50 years helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .

