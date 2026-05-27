Adaly Launches the Federated DataOS for the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Three flagship packages, Vessel, Studio, and Atlas, replace warehouses and pipelines with a live intelligent fabric for artificial intelligence and automation.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaly today launched the federated DataOS built for the age of artificial intelligence and autonomous automation. Founded by accomplished technologists Kyle Csik and Sasha Grujicic, it gives every enterprise omniscience over itself, with live read and write access into every mission-critical system the organization depends on, turning passive visibility into autonomous action.

The shift is existential. The companies compounding their market positions today are fortifying in ways that were previously unattainable: live command of every system the business runs on, automation that executes in the moment, and AI that operates on the actual state of the enterprise rather than a copy of it. Adaly is the secure and intelligent operating fabric that powers those compounders.

"For a generation, the industry told institutions the path to clarity was to copy their data and analyze it later. In the age of AI, that workaround has become a liability. Intelligence cannot run on stale photocopies of reality. We built Adaly so every enterprise runs on the live truth of its business, and so artificial intelligence, automation, and human judgment finally act as one. This is the substrate the next era of institutions will be built on." - Kyle Csik, Co-Founder and CEO, Adaly.

Adaly launches with three flagship packages:

Vessel is an embedded layer that brings federated connectivity to any application, model agent, or workflow so any mandate can be rapidly deployed.

is an embedded layer that brings federated connectivity to any application, model agent, or workflow so any mandate can be rapidly deployed. Studio is the hosted platform where technical and non-technical teams orchestrate every system the business runs on from a single analytical workspace.

is the hosted platform where technical and non-technical teams orchestrate every system the business runs on from a single analytical workspace. Atlas is a bespoke operating system for the world's most complex institutions, where federated intelligence, governance, and AI-driven automation converge as mission-critical infrastructure.

Adaly is working with top Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, media, retail, and CPG with an infrastructure that spans all industries and functional mandates.

About Adaly

Adaly is the federated DataOS for the age of artificial intelligence. Based in New York, Adaly connects every system into a single operational fabric where automation and humans run on one truth. Learn more at www.adaly.ai.

SOURCE Adaly