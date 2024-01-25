Adam & Eva Inc. and Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge) Cooperate in New GenAI Architecture Quality Research

As part of a joint preliminary research on Explainable Artificial Intelligence, the company and Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge) will examine the quality of new fully transparent neuro-symbolic AI architecture.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent GenAI development drastically changed how humankind operates with data. But raising complexity of the modern Transformers and Large Language Models (LLM), in combination with their non-transparent nature, generates certain fears and shortage of computational resources. To address those issues Adam & Eva Inc. creates a new AI architecture based on its unique neuro-symbolic approach. Unlike common models, Adam & Eva AI demonstrated linear growth of the required calculations instead of quadratic growth combined with full transparency of the decision-making process.

To verify their results and review the quality of the new architecture, Adam & Eva Inc. started joint models prototyping with the research program of Dr. Vitaliy Milke from Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge), who is investigating new, more economical and biological plausible methods for training Large-scale neural networks, including LLMs. This joint research program will target both the quality level and productivity of Adam & Eva AI to compare it with the existing foundational AI models.

"At the university, we investigate new mathematical methods that can replace backpropagation, which is biologically implausible and requires enormous computer power to train state-of-the-art LLM models, such as ChatGPT. It is quite interesting to review and evaluate the most recent approach in AI, proposed by Adam & Eva Inc." said Dr. Vitaliy Milke. "We think our knowledge and expertise will help the Adam & Eva AI model optimise its parameters and improve results, and finally, to find their niches in the very competitive AI market."

If the results of this prototyping are positive, Adam & Eva Inc. plans to attract additional funding for large-scale research for creating cheap LLM models and for further research on the creation of Artificial General Intelligence.

Adam & Eva Inc. and Dr. Milke plan to publish their prototyping results in 2024 for public review.

About Adam & Eva Inc.

Adam & Eva Inc. is a Delaware corporation, established in 2023 with offices in San Diego, California and Haifa, Israel (www.adam-eva.ai). Adam & Eva Inc. develops a new fully transparent neuro-symbolic AI architecture for public use.

About Anglia Ruskin University

Anglia Ruskin University (www.aru.ac.uk) is an innovative global university with students from 185 countries coming to study with us on campuses in Cambridge, Chelmsford, Peterborough and London. It aims at cooperation with industry. In 2023, ARU received a Gold award for the quality of its education – the highest possible rating – in a UK-wide review of university teaching standards. Anglia Ruskin University is also the University of the Year 2023, according to the Times Higher Education Awards. (https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/times-higher-education-awards-2023-winners-announced).

