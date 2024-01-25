Adam & Eva Inc. and Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge) Cooperate in New GenAI Architecture Quality Research

News provided by

Adam & Eva Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

As part of a joint preliminary research on Explainable Artificial Intelligence, the company and Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge) will examine the quality of new fully transparent neuro-symbolic AI architecture.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent GenAI development drastically changed how humankind operates with data. But raising complexity of the modern Transformers and Large Language Models (LLM), in combination with their non-transparent nature, generates certain fears and shortage of computational resources. To address those issues Adam & Eva Inc. creates a new AI architecture based on its unique neuro-symbolic approach. Unlike common models, Adam & Eva AI demonstrated linear growth of the required calculations instead of quadratic growth combined with full transparency of the decision-making process.

Continue Reading
Adam & Eva Inc.
Adam & Eva Inc.

To verify their results and review the quality of the new architecture, Adam & Eva Inc. started joint models prototyping with the research program of Dr. Vitaliy Milke from Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge), who is investigating new, more economical and biological plausible methods for training Large-scale neural networks, including LLMs. This joint research program will target both the quality level and productivity of Adam & Eva AI to compare it with the existing foundational AI models.

"At the university, we investigate new mathematical methods that can replace backpropagation, which is biologically implausible and requires enormous computer power to train state-of-the-art LLM models, such as ChatGPT. It is quite interesting to review and evaluate the most recent approach in AI, proposed by Adam & Eva Inc." said Dr. Vitaliy Milke. "We think our knowledge and expertise will help the Adam & Eva AI model optimise its parameters and improve results, and finally, to find their niches in the very competitive AI market."

If the results of this prototyping are positive, Adam & Eva Inc. plans to attract additional funding for large-scale research for creating cheap LLM models and for further research on the creation of Artificial General Intelligence.

Adam & Eva Inc. and Dr. Milke plan to publish their prototyping results in 2024 for public review.

About Adam & Eva Inc.

Adam & Eva Inc. is a Delaware corporation, established in 2023 with offices in San Diego, California and Haifa, Israel (www.adam-eva.ai). Adam & Eva Inc. develops a new fully transparent neuro-symbolic AI architecture for public use.

About Anglia Ruskin University

Anglia Ruskin University (www.aru.ac.uk) is an innovative global university with students from 185 countries coming to study with us on campuses in Cambridge, Chelmsford, Peterborough and London. It aims at cooperation with industry. In 2023, ARU received a Gold award for the quality of its education – the highest possible rating – in a UK-wide review of university teaching standards. Anglia Ruskin University is also the University of the Year 2023, according to the Times Higher Education Awards. (https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/times-higher-education-awards-2023-winners-announced).

Media Contacts:
Adam & Eva Inc.
Vadim Asadov, Co-Founder
858-405-9128
[email protected] 

SOURCE Adam & Eva Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.