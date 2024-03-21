Adam & Eva, Inc. Welcomes Kewene-Hite as new CEO

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eva, Inc., a neuro-symbolic architecture Generative AI (GAI) startup, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paul Kewene-Hite as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His appointment is effective Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Paul Kewene-Hite

Paul has decades of work experience with entrepreneurs, start-ups, major technology companies, investment capital, consulting, and government initiatives. He has successfully worked in every corner of a technology company from answering the telephone and emails in technical support to finance to sales and business development to CEO.

Paul's previous positions include CEO and VP in start-ups, Technology Evangelist at Apple, Director of Strategic Planning and New Business Development at NEC Computers, and professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD. He authored the award-winning business book: Survive & Thrive: Entrepreneurship Frameworks That Work (2020). Paul's enthusiasm for embracing Adam & Eva's science-based neuro-symbolic architecture Gen AI will be instrumental in driving the company's growth to market leadership.



"We are delighted to welcome Paul Kewene-Hite as our new CEO. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep business expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Adam & Eva, Inc. in our journey to disrupt the AI industry. We are confident in his ability to steer the company toward great achievements in the future." — said Vadim Asadov, Adam & Eva, Inc. Co-Founder

About Adam & Eva, Inc.

Adam & Eva, Inc. is a Delaware corporation, established in 2023, with offices in Boston (MA), Palo Alto (CA), San Diego (CA) and Haifa, Israel. Adam & Eva, Inc. (www.adam-eva.ai) develops a novel neuro-symbolic AI architecture for public utilization. Adam & Eva's AI incorporates linear computational complexity in its neuro-symbolic architecture rather than the quadratic computational complexity of neural network AI.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Paul as he embarks on this exciting journey as CEO, leading an era of growth, innovation, and success under his leadership.

