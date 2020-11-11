Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation Announces Record Year and Market Expansion Opportunities During COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation (AEFC), a division of the oldest and most-trusted adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com, announced a record-breaking year for its franchise locations across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite other brick-and-mortar big name retailers shuttering store locations and others struggling to reinvent their customer experience, Adam & Eve store franchisees continue to see a significant increase in revenue over 2019 sales.

"We are humbled by the continued support across the communities our franchise operators serve. Adam & Eve store operators are among the best in the business and this year, as in years past, we've delivered on our commitment to support our franchisees in unique and different ways," said David Keegan, vice president of franchising for Adam & Eve Stores.

In addition to current franchise locations experiencing unmatched growth in store revenue, AEFC remains dedicated to an aggressive yet thoughtful market expansion trajectory. Expansions in existing markets are only part of that equation. The evolution of AEFC stores also includes store conversions and a focus on new market opportunities for the balance of 2020 and throughout 2021.

Market Expansion

Anaheim, Calif. Campbell, Calif. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Lima, Ohio Lomita, Calif. Long Beach, Calif. Lubbock, Texas Riverside, Calif. San Diego, Calif. Sparks, Nev. West Little Rock, Ark.

New Market Opportunities

Chicago, Ill. Miami, Fla. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. Philadelphia, Pa. Phoenix, Ariz.

For information on investing in store market opportunities and to learn more about what it takes to become a successful franchise operator for Adam & Eve Stores, visit AdamandEveFranchise.com.

About Adam & Eve Stores

Since its inception, Adam & Eve has successfully been raising the standards in the American adult-themed industry and has continued the tradition by opening retail stores that provide sex-positive and consenting people - over the age of 18 - the highest quality products and lingerie. There are currently 80 stores in 21 states across the U.S., in addition to locations in Canada and Peru. For more information on the Adam & Eve Stores franchise opportunity, visit the franchise website, AdamandEveFranchise.com.

