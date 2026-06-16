Adam & Eve Marks National Sex Education Month With Survey On Bedroom Confidence

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Sex Education Month and as part of its expanding commitment to sexual health and wellness, Adam & Eve is taking a closer look at how confident Americans feel about their sexual skills.

A recent survey sponsored by Adam & Eve found that most Americans feel at least somewhat confident in the bedroom, though confidence levels vary considerably.

When asked, "How confident are you in your sex skills?" respondents answered:

28% said they are very confident

35% said they are somewhat confident

23% felt neutral

9% reported feeling somewhat insecure

5% said they are very insecure

The results suggest that while a majority of Americans feel positive about their sexual abilities, more than one in three still have questions, uncertainties, or room to grow when it comes to sexual confidence and communication.

"Sexual confidence isn't something most people simply have or don't have," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and Adam & Eve's resident sex therapist. "It's something that develops through education, communication, self-awareness and experience. National Sex Education Month is a great opportunity to encourage people to continue learning, asking questions and prioritizing their sexual well-being."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 2,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve as part of its ongoing efforts to better understand sexual attitudes, behaviors and wellness trends across the United States.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com , or contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE Adam & Eve