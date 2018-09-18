Adam & Eve Stores Returns To Sex Expo This Weekend

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Stores, the award-winning franchise division of adult industry leader adamandeve.com, is pleased to announce it will be appearing at the Sex Expo in Brooklyn this weekend. As a Premiere Sponsor of the Sex Expo, Adam & Eve will be selling a variety of pleasure products and lingerie at the event.

In addition, Adam & Eve Stores will be giving away a franchise at this year's Expo.

The Sex Expo will feature sexual health seminars and workshops from a wide range of educators and sexual wellness experts, as well as toys and novelties from around the world.

"Adam & Eve is a clean, well-lit, upscale women- and couples-friendly establishment," says Dave Keegan, Adam & Eve Franchise Director. "It makes sense that we would be involved in America's Premier Sexual Wellness Event."

"With an emphasis on a positive shopping experience, and an incredible selection of romance-enhancing products, Adam & Eve offers both the quality selection and customer service that the company has built its reputation upon," says Keegan.

Now with over 70 retail operations from coast to coast, Adam & Eve Stores feature a wide variety of lingerie, club and party wear, accessories, pleasure products, games, DVDs and videos aimed toward women and couples.

The Sex Expo is scheduled to take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center, located at 72 Noble Street in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23, from 11 am to 6 pm each day. For more information, visit the Sex Expo Event Site.

