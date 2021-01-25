Adam & Eve Takes Home XBiz Online Retailer of the Year/Chain Retailer of the Year Awards

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adameve.com and Adam & Eve Stores, the franchise division of America's most trusted source for adult products, are pleased to announce their 2021 XBiz Awards Wins for Best Online Retailer and Chain Retailer of the Year.

These prestigious awards were revealed Thursday, January 14, during a live broadcast on XBiz.tv.

"We are once again honored to be chosen by XBiz as its Online Retailer of the Year," said Adam & Eve Ecommerce and Merchandising Director Glenn Mersereau. "In a year that has been filled with unique challenges for the entire industry, we are especially grateful to be recognized for our continued efforts. The entire Adam & Eve team is driven to provide the very best products, value, and experience for our customers. There are not many 50 year old businesses of our size who continue to adapt, innovate, and grow and we are very glad to be among them."

Chad Jenny, national business consultant for Adam & Eve Stores, agrees. "It was a great honor to win Chain Retailer of the Year… especially this year. After the turmoil of the year, the way our operators and staff came together and not only persevered but triumphed is truly inspiring. The entire Adam & Eve Stores family is truly deserving of this recognition. I can't think of a better way to kick off our 50th Anniversary year!"

"Thank you to all of our franchise operators for supporting our brand and what Adam & Eve stands for in the sexual wellness and health community," added David Keegan, Vice President of Franchising for Adam & Eve Stores.

Adam & Eve is the nation's largest marketer of adult products with millions of satisfied customers worldwide. It opened its doors in March 1971, making it one of the oldest companies in the adult industry as well. The company is dedicated to bringing customers an unrivaled selection of sex toys at competitive prices. Every product offered is backed by decades of experience, superior customer service, risk free shopping, and a passion for helping customers explore sex in a positive way.

