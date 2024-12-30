Adam Adler Promoted to Partner at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman Feldberg LLP

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) has announced the promotion of Adam Adler to Partner, effective January 1, 2025.

Based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Adler has been instrumental in securing major legal victories. He was an integral part of the trial team that achieved a $673 million patent infringement award for Kove IO against Amazon Web Services. At trial, Adler presented the direct examination of Kove's damages expert, demonstrating how Amazon earned over $1 billion in profits from its use of the Kove patents. Adler also secured a landmark win against Marvel and DC Comics by successfully petitioning the Patent & Trademark Office to cancel Marvel and DC's jointly-owned SUPER HERO trademarks. His work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Law.com, World Trademark Review, Law360, Reuters, The Verge, and Gizmodo.

In the realm of copyright litigation, Adler secured the repeal of Blackbeard's Law on behalf of Rick Allen, a renowned underwater photographer, videographer, and documentarian of Queen Anne's Revenge. Adler's achievements have earned him recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Intellectual Property and Law360's "Legal Lions of the Week."

Partner Courtland Reichman commented, "Adam's promotion reflects his exceptional talent and dedication. His unique ability to distill complex information into clear, compelling arguments sets him apart in the field. We are excited to see his continued success as a Partner."

Adler holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.S. in Mathematical & Computational Science from Stanford University, where he graduated with distinction and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He clerked with Judge Kent A. Jordan at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Judge Leonard P. Stark at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is a national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. Visit reichmanjorgensen.com to learn more.

