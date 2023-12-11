A.D.A.M. and the Masovian Regional Hospital Launch Facility Construction to Treat the Victims of Russia's War on Ukraine

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, 2023, A.D.A.M. and the MAZOWIECKI SZPITAL WOJEWÓDZKI IM. ŚW. JANA PAWŁA II W SIEDLCACH SP. Z O.O. (Masovian Regional Hospital) signed a Cooperation Agreement to establish an A.D.A.M. Point-of-Care (POC) facility in Poland and to utilize the Medical Device Production System (MDPS) to treat patients who require bone implants. A majority of the 3D bioprinted implants created by A.D.A.M's turn-key system will be used for the treatment of victims of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

A.D.A.M. (Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc.) A.D.A.M. (Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc.)

The signing took place on the premises of the Masovian Regional Hospital in Siedlce, Poland.

Today, Poland is one of the most advanced European countries in healthcare innovations. The Hospital is one of the leading Polish medical institutions and annually receives more than 60,000 patients from Poland and abroad.

Once fully operational, the POC MDPS will have the capacity and quality process controls (GMP Class D/ISO 13485) to act as a hub for other hospitals and clinics whose patients require urgent or planned bone grafting, trauma, and neurosurgery operations involving certified sterile biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymer implants.

The cleanroom construction is scheduled to begin shortly and the first implantations are scheduled to take place in 2024.

Denys Gurak, A.D.A.M. CEO and Founder expressed his enthusiasm: "The entire A.D.A.M. team is excited to launch this project with such a dedicated team of medical professionals. We strongly believe that this partnership will be a perfect example of how collaboration between surgery and 3D bioprinting can revolutionize the way that patients are treated across the globe. As a company that had its technology created by Ukrainian engineers, we are motivated to bring the treatment to those in need now."

Marcin Kulicki, Chairman of the Board at the Masovian Regional Hospital, commented: "As the president of a hospital where hundreds of orthopedic and neurosurgical operations are performed every year, I am looking forward to our future cooperation. I believe that the solution proposed by A.D.A.M. will work well in the market to the benefit of the health care provider and, most importantly, the patients."

Vladyslav Savchenko, a leading Ukrainian tech entrepreneur with strong ties to Poland and an A.D.A.M. investor, states: "Poland has also been instrumental in supporting humanitarian efforts stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine. This cutting-edge technology partnership demonstrates how our two countries can work together for the betterment of humanity."

A.D.A.M. provides on-demand 3D bioprinting customized implant manufacturing infrastructure with a full scope of related services, which can be provided on-site or remotely.

Contact: [email protected]

The Masovian Regional Hospital is one of the leading Polish medical institutions that specializes in oncology, surgery, neurosurgery, traumatology, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy, as well as in minimally invasive, laparoscopic, and robotic medicine.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Denys Gurak

203-252-8696

[email protected]

SOURCE A.D.A.M. (Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc.)