Adam Berger Development Named Top Honoree at 2026 World of Modular Awards for West Holden Place

West Holden Place was selected as the top project internationally, highlighting its role as a leading example of modular multifamily housing.

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Berger Development LLC is proud to announce that West Holden Place, a modular workforce housing community in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood, has been recognized at the 2026 Awards of Distinction presented by the Modular Building Institute (MBI) during 2026 World of Modular conference, earning first place in the Permanent Modular Multifamily Over 10,000 Square Feet category.

As the leading international trade association for commercial modular construction, the MBI plays a key role in advancing the modular construction industry through advocacy, education and industry collaboration. At the Awards of Distinction, West Holden Place was honored among 24 international nominees, further solidifying the project as a leading example for modular multifamily housing.

"This award is especially meaningful because of the level of international competition," said Adam Berger, Principal of Adam Berger Development LLC. "West Holden Place was designed to prove that modular construction can be a practical and scalable solution for delivering much-needed attainable housing in our communities. Recognition from the MBI, whose leadership has helped elevate modular construction as a serious and scalable solution to today's housing challenges, affirms that modular, when done right, can compete at the highest level."

Adam Berger Development has spent the past decade refining its modular development platform across multifamily projects, as well as dozens of modular duplex and townhome developments throughout Metro Denver. West Holden Place represents a significant milestone in that effort, advancing the firm's broader mission of using modular construction to accelerate delivery, improve cost predictability, and support long-term affordability.

Located in Denver, West Holden Place is a 77-unit, six-story, LEED Gold-certified modular multifamily development designed to provide high-quality middle-income housing in a transit-oriented location. The project is one of the largest modular multifamily developments in the City of Denver.

The project includes deed restrictions on 40% of the units at 80% Area Median Income (AMI), creating meaningful housing opportunities for middle-income residents without relying on Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). Built using a five-over-one podium design, the modular set included 50 modules installed in just seven days, demonstrating the schedule efficiency modular construction can achieve when design, factory completion and field logistics are carefully coordinated.

"Modular is a critical option for building affordable housing in Colorado, and Adam Berger Development is a leader in our state in utilizing modular construction to develop affordable housing faster and at a lower cost. I'm so pleased that they are being recognized on the national stage for their important work here and we will continue working with partners like Adam to advance modular construction across our state," said Maria De Cambra, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

The project was made possible through the collaboration of key partners, including Nashua Builders, ProSet Set Services, Avodah Group, the City of Denver, First Western Trust, Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), Bellwether, and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and Division of Housing.

"CHFA congratulates Adam Berger Development for this international recognition," said Thomas Bryan, executive director and CEO of CHFA. "West Holden Place demonstrates innovation both in how it was built and how it's funded, leveraging modular technology as well as financing through CHFA's Middle-income Access Program to support affordable middle-income rental housing."

As Adam Berger Development advances its next modular communities, the company remains focused on expanding the role of modular construction in addressing Colorado's housing challenges. Forthcoming projects include Teller Place in Olde Town Arvada (5705 Teller St.), Cherokee Place in Englewood (3575 S Cherokee St.), and a project across from the Governor's Mansion (799 Logan St.), developed in partnership with the State of Colorado's Public-Private Partnership (P3) Collaboration Unit.

To learn more about West Holden Place and explore additional developments, visit www.adamberger.com.

ABOUT ADAM BERGER DEVELOPMENT:

Adam Berger Development is a vertically integrated design, development, and construction firm specializing in modular housing. The company provides creative, efficient solutions to meaningfully address housing affordability and supply needs across Colorado and is a leader in modular construction development in Metro Denver, with more than a dozen projects either completed or in pre-development.

Contact:

Sean Billisitz , SideCar Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Adam Berger Development