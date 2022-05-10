A.D.A.M. Bioprinting Will Cooperate with a Large Hospital System in US

A.D.A.M. https://adambioprinting.com/ has been accepted to Elementa Labs, the virtual incubator program of the Mount Sinai Health System.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, A.D.A.M. has announced its acceptance and entrance into Elementa Labs, the virtual incubator program of the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY, as a member of its 2022 cohort.

The company is developing an on-demand 3D-bioprinting platform and will be exploring ways to optimize, expand, and advance their core technology platform by participating in the program.

A.D.A.M. is a US based company with a R&D office in Ukraine which has the main focus on research and development, while the US based company holds intellectual property and performs business development and marketing functions.

"A.D.A.M. team is excited to start Elementa Labs, as it is a significant milestone for the company. The program will provide guidance for potential commercialization of our technology in the US. The news is especially encouraging as the company is in need to protect its Ukraine-based employees at this historic time. It gives a clear signal to the world about the quality of Ukrainian engineering and confidence in doing business with Ukraine," noted Denys Gurak, CEO at A.D.A.M.

A.D.A.M. was founded in 2018 as a 3D printing and innovation development team with roots in Ukrainian aerospace and biotech engineering.

The company has recently been featured as one of the "technologies to watch in 2022 " by The Economist.

A.D.A.M. is a developer of an on-demand personalized implant manufacturing infrastructure (a Medical Device Production System) with a full scope of related services, provided remotely or on site. With A.D.A.M., medical professionals will be able to complete all steps of an implant-printing process from 3D-modeling to a finished sterile personalized device, ready for implantation. A.D.A.M.'s current focus is on orthopaedic bone implants for cranial, maxillofacial, general trauma and orthopaedic oncology surgeries, but in the future A.D.A.M. intends to expand its offered medical devices to printed soft tissues.

