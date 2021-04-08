Adam Boehler Announces Launch of Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders will partner with two preeminent investment firms to drive transformational innovation in healthcare. Tweet this

"I've spent my career focused on changing peoples' lives by transforming the way they receive healthcare, including founding Landmark Health and leading innovation as the Director of Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). I am honored that Oak HC/FT and WCAS similarly share my vision and will be collaborating on opportunities with Rubicon Founders," said Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders. "Rubicon is unique in that we combine the best attributes of a for-profit and a non-profit. We focus on creating companies that we can be proud of because they make a positive difference."

"We are proud to announce Oak HC/FT's collaboration with Adam, a proven healthcare entrepreneur who shares our passion for reducing healthcare costs while improving the quality of care and the patient experience," said Annie Lamont, co-founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT. "At a time when evolution and innovation in healthcare are more important than ever, we are confident that under Adam's leadership, Rubicon Founders will build meaningful companies that transform the way people around the world experience healthcare."

David Caluori, WCAS General Partner, said: "Adam is a proven leader and innovator in healthcare. We expect our partnership's collective resources to enhance the development and commercialization of value-based healthcare delivery through organizations of all sizes."

What Nashville is Saying

"Rubicon Founders hits a sweet spot in bold, forward-leaning reimagination of how care can best be delivered to patients. The dynamic Nashville healthcare ecosystem welcomes the unique large platform, multicompany approach to health innovation and transformation. The triumvirate of Oak, Welsh Carson, and Rubicon Founders is an all-star team that without question will improve the lives of so many across the country."

--Dr Bill Frist, Former US Senator and Founder of Frist Cressey Ventures

"I've known and worked with Adam for many years, and I am delighted to have such a capable entrepreneur in Nashville—his new firm, Rubicon Founders, will be a huge benefit to healthcare investors and to the Nashville community. Adam is extraordinarily successful, innovative, and a highly collaborative builder and investor in companies. To have that type of person and company in Nashville, the epicenter of healthcare, will be additive and highly distinctive for the Nash HC community, and should continue to drive more and more innovations in our industry."

--Paul Kusserow, CEO, Amedisys

Founder

Adam Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders. Adam has founded three successful businesses and is widely regarded as a leader in the healthcare and private investment sectors. Most recently, Adam founded and served as CEO of Landmark Health, a company delivering around-the-clock medical care to chronically ill patients in their homes. While at Landmark, Adam was recruited to lead healthcare innovation for the United States, serving as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Director of the Innovation Center at CMS (CMMI) where he focused on transforming the American healthcare system to create better outcomes for patients at lower cost. Following HHS, Adam was unanimously confirmed by a bi-partisan U.S. Senate to serve as the first CEO of the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's $60 billion-dollar international investment arm.

For more information on Rubicon Founders:

www.rubiconfounders.com

www.wcas.com/

www.oakhcft.com

SOURCE Rubicon Founders

