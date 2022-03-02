Adam Caller Urges Company Directors to Follow his Example and Donate to the Save the Children Ukraine Appeal

OXFORD, England, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, today donated £1000 to the Save the Children Ukraine Appeal. Says Caller: "We at Tutors International have been deeply moved by the stories coming out of Ukraine and feel strongly that if every UK company gave something, we could help Ukrainian children in their battle to survive."

"Let's work together to save children in crisis", urges Adam Caller "Dig deep", to help Ukraine's children asks Adam Caller

Caller continues: "Those children who have not been forced to flee the country as refugees are living in fear, many forced to shelter in inhospitable conditions such as basements and bomb shelters, often in sub-zero temperatures."

Dig Deep

Caller goes on to say: "Many people are sympathetic to the Ukrainian plight but there's no doubt that for many, distance breeds apathy and because it's not happening to us, in our own backyard, we turn a blind eye to the injustices happening. However, we must bear in mind that this is happening now, in the 21st century, in Europe's seventh-largest country. The very least that company directors can do to help is to dig deep into their financial coffers and donate generously."

"Every £100 donated enables the purchase of either ten school-in-a-bag kits, six family hygiene packs or one month's food supply for two families," Caller points out. He entreats company directors to join him in his attempt to deliver lifesaving aid to the 3.5 million vulnerable Ukrainian children and their families as soon as possible.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

