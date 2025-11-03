Adam Christensen Joins BambooHR as CMO to Lead Brand and Growth Strategy

Seasoned marketing leader brings a rare blend of creative storytelling and demand generation leadership

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for unified HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced the appointment of Adam Christensen as the company's first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Christensen will lead BambooHR's global marketing organization, unifying brand, growth, and product marketing to expand the company's reach.

Christensen is a proven marketing executive with more than two decades of experience building high-performing teams at some of the world's most recognized, high-growth technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Notified and previously held senior marketing and communications roles at AppDirect, PayPal, IBM, Juniper Networks, and Ingram Micro. Known for cultivating strong, people-focused teams and combining brand storytelling with data-driven growth, Christensen brings a leadership approach that positions BambooHR for continued success.

"Adam blends the art and science of modern marketing," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "He's a storyteller at heart who pairs creativity with analytical discipline across the full marketing funnel. As we enter our next chapter, expanding our platform and reach, Adam's leadership will help us share the BambooHR story in a bigger way and connect with more of the right customers and prospects."

As CMO, Christensen will focus on elevating BambooHR's category leadership and accelerating demand through a connected brand and go-to-market strategy. By expanding its global reach, BambooHR deepens its commitment to empowering HR professionals and organizations worldwide to grow their teams with confidence as the workplace continues to evolve.

"I'm energized by BambooHR's momentum and the incredible opportunity ahead," said Adam Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at BambooHR. "BambooHR already has a powerful platform, a beloved brand, and an exceptional team. I'm excited to build on the foundation that makes BambooHR unique: its people and its mission-driven culture."

